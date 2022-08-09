TOMBSTONE
Walter J. Meyer School
We have been busy preparing and looking forward to the 2022-2023 school year. Our campus has been busy with teachers coming and going all summer. Some were getting familiarized with their new smart boards, while others were prepping their rooms for their new students. We also got together at The Mall of SV to hand out supplies during the Back To School Fair on Saturday, July 30th. One of the things that we planned as a family was DAY 1. We wanted to show our students how much we missed them, and how excited we were to have their sweet smiles and giggles fill our rooms once more. WJM Staff welcomed our students on August 1st with class!!! We rolled out the red carpet, blasted music, decorated with balloons, banners, and posters and greeted all student at the gate with cheer. It was a TEAM effort and MISSION ACCOMPLISHED! The parents who were present were very impressed and grateful. It was a morning to remember, and we’re already thinking of ways we can “one-up” the welcome for the 2023-2024 school year!
The WJM staff is pumped for this year, and you can feel the PAZitive energy everywhere you go. During our Open House on July 28th, many parents stopped to tell me they loved the atmosphere of our little campus and complimented our luscious green grass all over campus. Martin, our new maintenance man, has been working hard on keeping our campus looking sharp daily.
Week 1 was a busy one for everyone, and we ended it with an assembly for grade 5-8. We are in the business of education, and what better way to begin the year, than to bring in the community to help our young make wise decisions as they approach a crucial age? Mayda Barrerras from Cochise County Health Department along with Deputy Defoor from the Tombstone Marshalls presented students with knowledge on the negative effects of smoking and/or vaping. They were also reminded of the new district policies that went into effect last year.
Students were able to witness healthy and unhealthy lungs, the newest information on vapes and what’s on the market, and all the harmful chemicals people are putting in their bodies when they choose to vape. Students were eager to ask questions, and we were grateful to have the experts there to answer all their questions. We are looking forward to a successful school year full of learning and great experiences. Our staff is energized and eager to teach our students. We help and support one another. TEAMWORK- That’s how we roll at Walter J. I’m super excited for the greatness that is to come!
Tombstone High School
We completed the first week of school and new students learned rules and expectations on campus. There will be 460 students on campus this year and the enrollment is capped. This Wednesday the football team will scrimmage at Palo Verde High School in Tucson at 5pm on Wed., Aug. 10. The volleyball, cross country, and cheer teams will start practice today.
Last Friday a vape education assembly was held. A representative from Cochise County health and the Tombstone Marshalls office presented regarding the health risks and consequences of vaping. The district policy regarding vape use and possession was read to the students.
The first week of school went very well and we are looking forward to a good school year.
BISBEE
Greenway Elementary School
Ms. Delgado & Ms. Pico, 1st grade: We are off to a great start in first grade. We have been busy getting to know the new routine and getting to know each other.
One of the first things we did was come up with our social contract. Every child was given an opportunity to give input for our social contract. We read through it daily to remind us of how we want to be treated and how we should treat others.
Academically we are working hard on our phonics series. We are working on short vowel a and cvc words with the /a/ sound. In math, it's all about number sense. We're looking at numbers that come before or after a given number.
We are sure we are going to have a fantastic year!
Bisbee High School
My last and final teaching year as J1 Teacher: I still remember my first teaching year way back in 2018 here at Bisbee High School. There were a lot of adjustments on everything. Teaching in the USA is awesome and challenging!
As a J1 Exchange Teacher – 5 years is already a gift and a privilege! I was able to explore Majestic Bisbee, and explore Amazing Arizona. Me and my family have gone through some of the States of America which includes the farthest which are Hawaii and New York.
I will cherish all the moments that I have had here with my colleagues, my ever supportive principal, the custodian, the staff and my beloved High School students who are there with me through ups and downs.
It was last summer that I was given a chance to teach the Summer School Program and I enjoyed it a lot. Few students enrolled in my class and they did a great job!
But what marked my stay here in Bisbee are my dear students – the learning process that we had. Doing work, assignments, laboratories, projects, quizzes, tests and benchmarks is what we did in my classroom and laboratory room for 4 years and the most awaited part, my last teaching year. I hope and pray that whatever I have shared with my students will be remembered forever! - Proud Bisbee Puma Teacher, Julieto Abarido
SIERRA VISTA
Joyce Clark Middle School
Joyce Clark MS welcomed students back on Wednesday, August 3, along with the rest of the SVUSD schools. JCMS is preparing for our open house on Wednesday, August 10 from 4:30 - 6:30pm.
Editor's note: Last week's Chalk Talk listed events for Walter J. Meyer School under Joyce Clark Middle School. The Herald/Review apologizes for the error.
