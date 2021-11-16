BISBEE
Greenway Elementary School
It has been a busy time in Ms. Delgado’s and Ms. Pico’s first grade classes. Students have been learning to use the new computer programs; Exact Path and Study Island. Both classes have set up challenges so students are eager to meet those challenges. On Exact Path, students are working at their own level, so every child is working on something they need. It has been fun learning to use the programs and we’re excited to see their progress. Learning technology is so exciting!
Lowell Junior High School
7th grade science students just finished up a unit on body systems. They learned the basic function of each of the body systems and how the systems work together so that organisms can live. They are now exploring the processes of photosynthesis & cellular respiration. They will learn which molecules are needed, which molecules are produced and how the processes are related.
8th grade science students just finished up a unit on energy. They learned about kinetic & potential energy and how energy can be transferred through conduction, convection and/or radiation. They are now exploring the theory of plate tectonics. They have learned what evidence Alfred Wegener used to support this theory and why his idea was rejected by the scientific community. They will learn about the forces that power the movement of the continents and what types of geologic events occur because of this movement.
I wish all of you a safe and happy Thanksgiving! — Coleen Keller
Bisbee High School
GEOMETRY: Fifth week of Quarter 2 is an awesome week before Thanksgiving Day. In Geometry class, we will start the week by taking Common Formative Assessment (CFA) from last weeks’ lesson about “Similar Triangles” and for the rest of the days this week we will talk about “Triangle Theorems”. We will play games in Study Island, we will do five finger activities for student’s reflections of what they have learned, working on small groupings and presentations of students’ output.
FINANCIAL ALGEBRA: For my senior class, we will also do some class work, practice worksheets, work on google sheets to create graphs and watch some videos on how we can calculate and interpret supply and demand. And find the points of equilibrium on the given graphs.
TOMBSTONE
Walter J. Meyer School
Mrs. Spoto Second and Third Grades: Another busy month has gone by in the 2/3 Combination Classroom. We had lots of extra excitement during Fire Prevention Week learning about the equipment and talking to members of the volunteer fire department here in Tombstone. At the end of the month with the Sheriff’s office and the Elks, we were able to learn about drug prevention. After both presentations, we practiced with our standard about letter writing by making thank you notes to all the organizations. Besides letter writing, our language arts standards have included syllabication of words, character traits, setting and plot. For Math we have been focused on learning our times tables for 3rd grade and addition of multiple numbers in second grade. Both grades have been learning about fractions. In Science we have learned about the skeletal system and why some animals can regenerate body parts. We have also been studying about turtles.
Mrs. Fuller Fourth Grade: In Math the student can convert a number with decimal notation to a decimal fraction with denominators of 10 or 100. For reading, students can determine an implicit main idea and explain how it is supported by key details. Students are able to use evidence from the informational (expository) text and comprehensively summarize the text, using details. Social studies introduced new concepts of scarcity, choice, opportunity cost, and risk. Students enjoyed learning about various rock types, fossil location, and landforms to show evidence that Earth’s surface has changed over time during our science time.
SIERRA VISTA
Joyce Clark Middle School
Chipotle dine out night to support our PTSO is on Nov 29, 2021
Symphonic Band went to The Life Care Center last Wednesday to play music for Veteran’s Day. The group was well received.
The numbers in our area are on the rise. It is more important than ever that students properly wear masks. It is also recommended that students get the vaccine so that they greatly reduce the chances of getting infected or spreading the virus.
If your child exhibits symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, cough, sore throat, chills, shortness of breath, and loss of taste and smell, please keep your child home, and call your primary care provider.
SVUSD is committed to implementing measures to protect students and staff from exposure to Covid-19 and to make sure you have all the information you need to make informed decisions about your child’s health. Here is a link to the SVUSD COVID 19 Policy . Here is a link to AZ Dept of Health Services https://www.azdhs.gov/ .
We have received many excellent questions regarding students who have been vaccinated against Covid19. If students are exposed to a case of Covid19 at school:
Students who have proof of full vaccination (within 2 weeks of exposure) may remain at school as long as they are symptom free
Students who are not vaccinated will be required to quarantine
If your student is fully vaccinated please take a picture of the vaccination record and email it to our nurse at Sandra.Heilman@svps.k12.az.us. This will help immensely.