Bisbee
Greenway Elementary School
First-graders had such a great week. We had an extra special treat this week with the Bisbee Fire Department. We got to see Sparky and we learned all about fire safety. We learned when to call 911 and we learned about emergencies. We got to see the ambulance and see all the different tools the firefighters use. A very special thank you to the Bisbee Fire Department for teaching us the importance of fire safety and for the goody bags. The students had a great time!
Last week we got to enjoy the Science Lab. They came out and spent the day at Greenway. We had so much fun with their interactive centers learning all about insects. Some of us held worms, grasshoppers and walking sticks. We got to see through the eyes of insects with special glasses and we even pretended to be bees and butterflies and pollinate flowers. We learned so much from them and had a great time. We are so thankful they were able to spend time with us.
After the exciting lesson we learned, we came back to class and wrote thank you letters to them.
We also learned about the first Thanksgiving and we wrote everything we are thankful for. We wish everyone a very Happy Thanksgiving!
Bisbee High School
From the desk of the dean: It has been a very busy time in the halls of Bisbee High School. Our students have been involved in many different activities and lots of fun times.
A couple of weeks ago we celebrated Halloween and had a costume contest that brought out many ghouls and goblins to say the least. The winners of our costume contest were Ashley Echave, cutest; Kiyona Snyder, most unique; Hunter Linden, scariest; Efren Denogean, Angelina Romero and Damian Rodriquez, best couple (group of mushrooms); and Jessica Hill, best overall costume. Mrs. Baker won for the teachers with her interpretation of Winifred Sanderson from Hocus Pocus.
We had an entry in the BRATS parade with Kiyona Snyder at the wheel. Construction class went to the Construction Career Day in Tucson. Josten’s parent night provided the opportunity to order caps and gowns for graduation while awarding prizes for participation in the event. Our Law and Public Safety class continues to provide great activities for the students who are taking the class. They continue to practice their color guard and did a traffic stop on the dean’s vehicle.
Mr. Polley’s ELL class visited the cemetery to celebrate the memory of one of the student’s grandfathers and while they were there they raked and cleaned many of the graves. Ms. Bouley’s Robotics are preparing for the sale of pies for Thanksgiving. If you are interested you can contact one of the Robotics team or email her at ebouley@busd.k12.az.us to place your order. They are offering pumpkin or pecan. Each pie is $15 or two for $25. Robotics is also selling blankets and Christmas ornaments.
Mrs. Brett, the art teacher, received a grant from the city of Bisbee for $4,550. This will be used to purchase a new kiln for firing pottery in class. The total amount of grant funding she has secured for the art department this year is $8,500. Way to go Mrs. Brett!
Friday school has been going for the last three weeks. This is an opportunity for credit recovery for those students who have excess absences. The last two opportunities this semester will be Dec. 2 and Dec. 9, 8 a.m.-noon. Those seniors with a semester-long class must make up missed time in order to receive credit for their class. See Ms. Giacomino for further information.
Students attended a field trip to Grand Canyon University. They visited the campus and got information on attending the university.
Winter sports are well underway. Girls basketball and boys basketball have had a great turnout. First game will be the Boyd Baker Tournament at Amphitheater on Nov. 21. First home game will be Dec. 14. Come and support your Puma hoopsters. Wrestling has also started. Dec. 7 the wrestling team will travel to Benson for the first multi-meet. Please check out the BUSD website for scheduled events. If you are interested in purchasing an athletic pass for the remainder of the sports season you can come by the high school or visit the Bisbee USD Store online at https://www.busd.k12.az.us/online_store. You will also find blanket and Christmas ornament sales available. Help support your high school organizations. You can also update your child’s cafeteria funds at this site.
BUSD teachers and staff participated in Mental Health training as well as Nonviolent Crisis Intervention training Thursday of last week. Teachers not only learned nonviolent holds but also reviewed mental health strategies and procedures.
The 100%/Random Act of Kindness winners are as follows: The week of 10/31-11/4, Izabella Loya, Kiyona Snyder, Luis Valdez and Jesus Moreno. For the week of 11/7-11, Lucy Vazquez-Gonzales, Shantal Valdez, Robert Coronado and Anthony Orbegoso. The week of 11/14-18, Ramon Hernandez-Loya, Azuzena Olivares, Lafacadio Graves and Donna Hectus. Congratulations to these students. Keep up the great work and citizenship.
Thanksgiving break is quickly approaching us. A reminder that school will be out of session from 11/18 thru 11/27. We at BHS wish you all a thankful holiday and hope the students have a refreshing break and come back Monday 11/28 ready for the home stretch of this semester.
Always remember “Once a Puma, always a Puma!”
Tombstone
Huachuca City School
Mrs. Maroney’s Kindergarten Class. The kindergarteners are learning about topics with the use of learning songs. They are even learning “The Star Spangle Banner” in American Sign Language. Other songs sung include fun ways to learn the days of the week, months of the year, counting to 100, and the alphabet. The students are learning the letters of the alphabet with the use of tracing the letter, skywriting, and walking the letter. This week they are learning the letter “T.” In reading the students are learning how to sequence a story with the use of “The Three Bears.” In math the students continue practicing counting by ones. They are also learning skip counting by fives and tens. They are also continuing to learn the names of geometric shapes regardless of size and orientation.
Ms. Martell’s Middle School Mathematics classes. Eighth grade students are learning about how to represent functions as an expression, graphically, numerically in tables, and by verbal descriptions. They are also learning to justify whether two functions are equivalent or not when represented in different ways. Seventh grade is learning all about scale. They are learning how to find actual lengths when given model lengths. Students are drawing shapes to scale. Sixth grade students are learning how to identify if two equations are equivalent. They are also reviewing the distributive property.
In honor of Veterans Day, we would like to send out a huge thank you to all of our staff members, family members, and members of our community for their services in the armed forces!