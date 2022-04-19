SIERRA VISTA
Joyce Clark Middle School
Seventh grade students at Joyce Clark Middle School are completing their unit on World War 2. Students studied the causes of the war, the major battles, the Holocaust, how the war ended in Europe and the Pacific, and how perpetrators of war crimes were held accountable for their actions. Eighth grade students are studying various state and national civil rights movements. Students are learning about numerous examples of discriminatory legislation and how specific groups took action to gain equal protection under the law.
209 surveys were submitted, over 75% of those who replied preferred Promotion in the JCMS Cafeteria — Wednesday May 25. In order to accommodate 350 students and their families, we will have three ceremonies throughout the day – students are assigned by their science teacher. 9:30 am – (Graeme) 12:30 pm – (Krichbaum) 2:00 pm – (Adkins). Parents are on campus for about 90 minutes. If there is a spike in Covid numbers we will change to a Drive Through Promotion.
Spirit Week is May 2-6. Monday is Celebrate Our Armed Forces (dress to represent your favorite branch); Tuesday is Spring Fever (wear something bright); Wednesday is Made in the Shade (purple Coyote gear with sunglasses); Thursday is Spring Forward (show how you think future clothing will look like); and Friday is Vaycay Day (wear tourist attire to show how you travel).
JCMS Band Concert is Wednesday, May 18 starting at 6:30pm in the JCMS cafeteria. All concert bands are participating. 8th grade students have until Friday, April 29 to audition for Mr. Gallant if they are interested in Marching Colts or Show Band. A link to Mr. Gallant’s audition classroom is in each JCMS band google classroom.
JCMS Choir and Music Exploration classes are rehearsing the musical ‘Annie’. The classes will have 2 performances: Thursday, May 19 and Friday, May 20 both at 6:30pm in the JCMS cafeteria. Everyone is invited to the performances!
TOMBSTONE
Walter J. Meyer School
Mrs. Spoto 2nd and 3rd Grades: The 2/3 Combination Class has stayed busy in the month of March. We studied addition with carrying and making graphs in 2nd grade. In 3rd grade there has been a lot of review for the state testing. We have also covered the new standard of perimeter and area. For language arts, the students have been focused on main idea and detail, point of view, and beginning, middle, and end of stories. Spelling rules have also been covered. In Science we learned about life cycles and adaptations to the environment. In Social Studies we have focused on Communities in early America. For April testing, we have been reviewing all standards covered to date.
Mrs. Fuller 4th Grade: Students have been reviewing for their end of the year testing. Math, Reading, and Writing. To mix things up, we have been playing Kahoot to review key concepts of math and ELA. This is an online game where I project a question and students have about a minute or two to answer using their computers as clickers. Students LOVE this experience, and I am able to see real time/live data of what my students’ knowledge. The first week in April the students will be taking their test. The following weeks students will be getting ready for 5th grade. I will be giving instruction in math and reading at the 5th grade level.
Huachuca City School
The 8th Grade Club is finishing up planning and fundraising for their annual trip to Camp Surf in San Diego, California. Every year, 8th graders attend Camp Surf for one final memory of middle school, where they participate in team building activities, along with experiencing new and exciting events while staying near the beach. This is a memorable event for all students and something they all look forward to.
We want to congratulate Joshua Givens for being this months Super Student for the Tombstone Unified School District. Joshua is an 8th Grader at Huachuca City School and was chosen as Super Student because of his high moral character and his work ethic. He is a model student and makes our school a great place to learn.
Tombstone High School
This Saturday prom will be held at Cochise college. The baseball team continues to have a good season they are ranked fourth in the state. The girls tennis team has a 12 and 1 record and is ranked 9th in the state. Malachi Keller cleared 6 foot 2 inches during his last track meet and is tied for for first in the high jump. Tombstone high school is accepting student registrations for next school year. There are open teaching positions for science, math, English, and art. Interested applicants can email the building principal with a letter of interest at dthursby@tombstone.k12.az.us
The JROTC Raider Team traveled to Coconino HS, Flagstaff. Finishing 4th and 5th in a high altitude location.
The JROTC Rifle Team competed in the NRA AZ State Championship, finishing 2nd in Sporter and 3rd in Precision.
The Mounted Color Guard participated in the Tombstone Rose Festival Parade, and was selected at the top entry in the Parade.
The JROTC Program was inspected by 5th Brigade on their formal inspection and will continue to wear the gold star to indicate an “Honor Unit with Distinction”. The inspector was very pleased with the briefing and was never concerned about this program NOT earning the highest rating.