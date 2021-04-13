TOMBSTONE
Huachuca City School
This week we are featuring Mr. Barrington Scientists! These guys have been working hard getting in class and on learning how to navigate for the first time ever using our VITUAL SCIENCE FAIR, which by way is one of three finalists that made it to the “Project of the Year” by Cochise County’s Education Foundation. No matter what the outcome is, we are extremely proud of our students and staff that made all of this possible. This has been a tough year for everyone, but through hard work and perseverance, we’ve managed to keep the learning momentum going and there’s so much to celebrate!!!
Julia Agee and Teyla Izzo are displaying all of their Science Fair spoils. Both students won 1st place in their respective grades for HCS, and Teyla won overall 1st place for the entire school with her project “Where’s the Attraction”, an investigation on how temperature affects magnetism! Following the TUSD, both girls moved on to the YES Fair and claimed Honorable Mentions for their projects.
But that’s not all! Julia’s project went on to earn 3rd place at this years SARSEF Science and Engineering Fair in Tucson! Julia received special recognition from the Environmental Protection Agency for her project, Power of the Wind, an investigation on how the size and shape of blades affect the efficiency of a wind turbine. In the end, both girls won over $200 each and had a lot of fun on the way there! Awesome job, girls! Speaking of girls, we have a special lady on our campus that we need to highlight! Mrs. Debbie Paul was nominated for a Golden Apple Award and among all the amazing 3rd grade teachers out there, she was chosen. Furthermore, she is a finalist for the 2021 Teacher of the Year for Cochise County. We are keeping our fingers crossed. She is so deserving of this award.
Tombstone High School
At our state competition we had tenth place team in Forestry and Meats Evaluation, seventh in Range Management, sixth in Food Science, and fifth in Ag Business.
Tombstone High School's baseball team started the season with a 6 and 0 record and are currently the number one rated team in the state. This weekend prom will be held at THS with a bonfire Friday night and formal dinner and dance Saturday night. The juniors were tested in the AIMS science test and the sophomores will be taking the AZM2 writing, English language arts, and math standardized tests. Enrollment is open for incoming students and applications are being accepted at Tombstoneschools.org.
Walter J. Meyer School
Ms. Durley’s Kindergarten class usually starts out the month of March with having green eggs and ham for Dr. Seuss’ birthday. However, due to our current health concerns this was not possible this year. We were able to read a lot of his books though. Reading focused on details in a story that support the main idea. Depending on the student’s level of understanding, students either gave examples of words or pictures the author used to support the main idea of the story. For math, we used a lot of body movements to practice counting by ones, fives, and tens. Sometimes we used a Jack Hartmann counting video to mix it up. The class enjoys his videos. The students created and solved their own story problems using teddy bear counters. In social studies that class focused on historical figures by learning more about Dr. Seuss, George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and Amelia Earhart. Science consisted of observing and recording weather patterns. If you have lived in this area for any length of time, you can already guess what type of weather we observed the most. Yes, wind! The majority of our days were very windy. An unlikely weather we observed was the day it rained off and on throughout the day. Another great month in Kindergarten.
Mrs. Bennett's First Grade class at Walter J. Meyer are wishing you all an enjoyable spring! During the month of March, we were very busy.
We learned the spelling patterns for the following sounds: Long Vowel /a/ as in came, Long Vowel /e/ made by “y” as in funny, Long Vowel /i/ as in like, and the Consonant /s/ sound spelled with a “c” as in nice and face.
The stories we read were from different genres. Me On The Map is a nonfiction social studies selection about making, reading and the many uses for maps. At Home Around the World is also a nonfiction social studies selection. However, this time we were looking for information about different types of houses. Tell Me a Story is a fiction story told to us by the conversation between a little girl and her grandmother. The story gives the audience a view into the past and how people lived not so long ago. My Robot is a science fiction story about things that have not happened yet but may someday. This story is from a little boy and how his robot, Cecil, helps him. Even though what the robot does is not always the “best thing he can do."
In Math we have met Elmo. Elmo is a large cuddly combination of a dinosaur and a hippo. Elmo is big because he always eats the biggest number or largest set of hamburgers. From Elmo we learned how to read new “Math Sentences”. The sentences are used to compare numbers by using the Greater Than >, Less Than <, and Equal = signs. We have been learning how to tell time to the hour and half hour. We have also spent time counting money using pennies, nickels, dimes, and quarters. This skill is one we are still working on. Don’t forget, the first graders are always working on mastering their various addition and subtraction skills.
PALOMINAS
Palominas Elementary
Mrs. Porter, Kindergarten Class: This week in Kindergarten we are discussing different ways we can help each other. We are also learning about Australia and the animals that live there, particularly kangaroos. Our letter focus this week is on V and Z. We’re learning six new sight words and continuing to practice middle U CVC words. In math we're working on subtraction story problems.
BISBEE
Lowell Elementary School
Mrs. Escarcega-Smith, 7th grade English: We have been very busy here at Lowell School— gearing up for state testing and continuing with the daily grind and moving forward with other objectives. In ELA the students have been analyzing and critiquing a written story, drama, or poem and comparing it to its audio, filmed, staged, or multimedia version. Needless to say The Tell Tale Heart by Edgar Allan Poe did not disappoint this enthusiastic group of young scholars.
SIERRA VISTA
Joyce Clark Middle School
JCMS Culinary classes have been learning about eggs for the past 2 weeks. We learned all about purchasing, storing and using eggs, and their functions as ingredients. Student groups made deviled eggs the first week, and breakfast burritos during week two. Now on to cupcakes!
In Tech Foundations students are making websites for endangered species animals. The coding class is using block coding to create video games.