TOMBSTONE
Huachuca City School
Classroom News: Mrs. Trezise’s first grade class: In mathematics, the first graders will be learning how to add and subtract tens starting at any number. This week the students will review addition and subtraction facts, time, money, fractions, and patterns. This week, in reading Mrs. Trezise will read stories aloud and students will answer questions based on the five W’s and identify facts and opinions. In social studies the first graders are learning about and identifying needs and wants.
Ms. Martell’s middle school math: The sixth-grade students have been learning how to calculate surface area and volume of different polygons. Thay measured different types of prisms and used the measurements to calculate surface areas. The seventh-grade students have been learning about experimental and theoretical probability. They have completed experiments using cards, dice, and coins and determined different events probability and described how their results differed from the theoretical probability. The eighth-grade students have been constructing two-way frequency charts. They have used collected survey data to complete tables and calculate events’ relative frequency. This week the middle students will be reviewing all the concepts they have learned this quarter to prepare for the upcoming benchmarks.
Club News: Gardening Club: The students have started attended nutrition and cooking classes with the U of A, the plants we planted at the community garden and in our garden are getting ready for harvest and we are starting to plan for our spring garden.
Walter J. Meyer School
Mrs. Samuel 5th Grade: Our class began this semester by going on their first field trip of the year to see the Sierra Vista Symphony Orchestra. They enjoyed the music and even got excited about the different instruments. The fifth graders have been working hard to complete their Science Fair projects this month. It has been fun to watch their creativity as they do their experiments and projects. We had numerous Engineering experiments and a few in Physical Science as well.
In addition to the Science Fair, they have continued working hard in their other subject areas. We have begun learning about the Civil War and the kids are showing a genuine interest in history.
We have been using numerous Kagan strategies in the classroom during Language Arts as students learn about how to determine the Author’s purpose and evidence to support it. We just finished Geometry in Math and have moved on to Order of Operations.
Although this month has been crazy, it has been amazing to watch the kids embrace learning and the pride they have shown in their Science Fair project.
Tombstone High School
Saturday night the JROTC cadets and their guests enjoyed the jrotc ball. Four wrestlers qualified for the state tournament. Spring sports started and games, meets, and matches will begin in a few weeks.