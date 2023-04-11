TOMBSTONE
Walter J. Meyer School
Ms. Durley Kindergarten: This month in Ms. Durley’s Kindergarten class, we have been working on creating and solving math equations. We played a game using foam dice, rings, and cones. The student rolls the dice, creates the equation, counts out that many rings, then tosses them trying to make them on the cones. Kind of like the carnival game. This is an easy and fun way to build this concept. In Reading, we have been focusing on the characters, setting, and main events of the stories we read. Science and social studies this month continued with observing and discussing seasons, weather, and how the weather impacts people.
Mrs. Bennett 1st Grade: Hello to all! The blustery winds of March have not stopped the First Grade Class at Walter J. Meyer from learning. This month we explored many different things. We would like to share some of them with you.
Reading and Language Arts: At the beginning of March, we shared that we had begun to read a make-believe story about two animal children who went on a walk. They were going to a pond to have a picnic and swim. We mentioned the little girl (a tiger) solved some problems they had along the way. She solved one of them by using her knowledge of how to “mark a path” with small white pebbles through the woods so she could find her way back to the pond. She then discovered that she could use her whistle to help herself find her friend (a hippo). He was swimming in the pond.
While reading this story we studied the R-Controlled Vowel Sound /ur/ made by er, ir, and ur. The setting of the story changed three times. We discussed each change and how the new setting helped us to understand the story.We even wrote (with the help of our 8th grade learning buddies) answers to questions about the special things Tess took with her and how she used them to solve the problems. Thank you, 8th grade students, for being our scribes.In Grammar/ELA we studied special names for places and learned that we must capitalize or upper-case the first letter in each word of its name. Examples of special names for places are Rabbit Road, Frog Pond, and The Yum Yum House.
The next story we read was a nonfiction piece about friends. We explored were and how we can make new friends, as well as ideas for how we can have fun with our friends, pets, and family. As we read this story we talked more about the differences between fiction and non-fiction stories. This time we focused on fact vs fiction in a story.We continued to learn about special names that need to be capitalized. This time we talked and wrote about the days of the week.While reading this story we studied the syllable /le/ as in words like pebbles, giggle, cuddle, and middle.
Math: Addition/Subtraction. We also learned a new addition strategy called Doubles + One. Example---3+4=___. We add 3+3 (which is a doubles that equals 6) then we add 1 to the six because 4 is 1 more than 3. Or 3+3=6 6+1=7.We have continued to add two-digit numbers without regrouping.We have been counting and separating large groups of objects into sets of tens and left over ones. We compare the sets to decide which number is larger or smaller. We also use this information to create two-digit numbers which we can add together without regrouping. We have used groups of dimes and pennies to represent sets of tens and ones. Each time we collect ten pennies we “trade them in” for one dime. By doing this we are building a foundation for regrouping in addition.
We have begun to study data. We are graphing information on bar graphs and comparing things people like the most, such as flavors of ice cream. Next, we compare that information to find out how many people like one flavor over another. Last of all we have been introduced to the concept of Congruent Shapes — shapes that look the same and are the same size. Congruent is a big word for us first-graders.That’s about it for today. We hope you have a wonderful April!
Huachuca City School
Classroom News: Mrs. Paul’s Third Grade Class: Students continue to read “Charlotte’s Web”. They are writing summaries of each chapter that they read and using a dictionary to learn the meaning of new words. The students are taking assessments as they read the novel. In writing, the students are writing informational essays on spiders or pigs, whichever they choose. The students are reviewing language skills using the Daily Language Review.
In mathematics, the students are investigating the relationship between area and perimeter. To do this the students are using graph paper and tiles to create different sized rectangles. They also continue to review their math skills using Daily Math Skills.
In Social Studies the students are learning about Arizona’s people and government. In Science, the students are studying the different structures of plants and animals. The third graders will also finish taking Arizona’s Academic Standards Assessment.
Ms. Martell’s Middle School Mathematics Class: The classes are working on a variety of STEM investigations this week. Each class will demonstrate the four C’s of STEM: critical thinking, collaboration, creativity, and communication. Each class is working on the Golden Ratio Investigation. They will use ratios to describe modern day celebrities’ facial appearances and compare the ratios with the faces from those considered beautiful whom lived in ancient Greece. Besides engaging in the investigation students will be completing Arizona’s Academic Standards Assessment.
School News: State testing will wrap up this week. Students in third through eighth grades are continuing to take Arizona’s Academic Standards Assessment, in reading and math. Please have students get to school on time and encourage them to do their best.
Tombstone High School
THS just finished up with state testing and everything went very well. As far as numbers are concerned, we had 99% of our Juniors test, and 100% of freshman day one and 99% tested day 2. Outstanding!
The varsity baseball team went 1-0 for the week, with a big win over Wilcox on Friday 6-2. The softball team went 1-2 for the week, shutting out Palo Verde 11-0 and falling to Wilcox and Pusch Ridge Christian. The girl’s tennis team went 2-0 for the week, with close wins over Pima and St. David.
The track team went to the Marana invite on Friday and had some great results. Ed ‘Jerrica Spencer was third in the High Jump and 7th in the triple jump, with PR’s in both. Madly Wood finished 6th in the 100-meter hurdles, and Rubi Luinstra was 4th in the long jump. Issac Villalobos was 6th in the shot put, and Malachi Keller won the High jump at 6’4” and was 4th in the triple jump.