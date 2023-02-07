BISBEE
Greenway Elementary School
Mrs. Borquez and Mr. Porter’s second graders are working hard to finish quarter 3 strong!
In reading they are beginning their studies of main idea and supporting details. The phonics vowel team for the week is oo as in moon or as in book.
As far as math is concerned, they took their CFA on comparing 3 digit numbers and will begin studying a classic, telling time! The kids are learning to write opinion paragraphs in writing, last week was what the best sport is. When it comes to science, students are learning about food chains.
Lowell Junior High School
6th grade students are studying how the tilt of Earth’s axis causes variations in the length of the day and gives rise to seasons. Next up will be a unit on the impact of human activities on the environment and how they positively and negatively affect the competition for energy and resources in ecosystems.
7th grade science students are finishing up a unit on the rock cycle. They’ve learned about the three types of rocks and how each type is formed. The next unit is about the weather, beginning with the layers of the atmosphere and the characteristics of each layer. The students will then learn about the air masses and how their movement affects the weather around Earth. Ultimately, the students will be able to analyze and interpret data to construct an explanation for how advances in technology have improved weather prediction
8th grade science students just finished a unit on ecology. Each student was responsible for submitting a slide presentation on an ecological issue. They did research to explain a specific problem and looked into possible solutions for the problem. Next up is a unit on genetics where they will learn about how genetics works and how technological advances in genetic research positively and negatively affects human lives.
Bisbee High School
Jason McCutcheon, BHS Construction Coach: Good Morning Happy People, February is National Career and Technical Education Month. Construction is just one of many CTE classes here at Bisbee High School. Our construction students are doing more than just “wood shop”. We are preparing young adults for careers in construction. A number of our construction students are working in construction now and a few are already enrolled in technical programs at Cochise College. I am proud of these guys!
To celebrate National CTE month, the Douglas Art Gallery is displaying our students’ projects. The projects are both class projects and personal projects from our students. If you see something you like, we can build or customize, just for you. Part of the proceeds will help start the new Douglas High School Construction Student Club.
Another community project is the Feather Our Nests Auction to help support the Bisbee Animal Shelter. We are building birdhouses that local artists will decorate. Look out for this event in April and help support the Bisbee Animal Shelter.
Come by the Bisbee High School and take a look at our garden. With help from the Bisbee Bloomers, we have a certified Schoolyard Habitat.
If your community group needs help, Bisbee High School Construction Class is here to help build a better community and a better future everyday. Give us a call at jmccutcheon@busd.k12.az.us
TOMBSTONE
Walter J. Meyer School
Mrs. Bennett 1st Grade: The first-grade class of Walter J. Meyer Elementary School would like to welcome you to 2023!
We began the month by celebrating our successful 2nd quarter at our 2nd Quarter Awards Assembly. Some of us shined on stage as we received academic awards for earning “As and Bs,” and attendance awards for being at school every day! However, what we enjoyed the most was the opportunity to win prize bags in the breaks between the awards presentations. Four members of our class were lucky enough to win prize bags!
Academically, we have been busy.
In Reading and ELA we have read about the life-cycle of butterflies. We discovered that it only takes ten days for a caterpillar to change into a beautiful butterfly.
We also learned that when an author is writing a non-fiction story, they often include many beautiful pictures along with details about the subject so that we small children can understand what they are explaining to us.
We worked on the spelling patterns for the digraph /sh/ as in shop and wish.
In grammar we learned more about words that name both people and places. Our teacher said we are now big enough to call these words by their “grown-up” name. That name is nouns.
The story we are working on is about a family that has moved to the city from the country. One day they go for a walk in the park and their dog gets away from them. In the story there are several people that help the family to find their dog. These nice people become the family’s new friends in the city.
This story is different from anything we have read before. It is called a play and people can “act it out.”
Now we are learning about the “ar spelling pattern.” There are a lot of words we already know with this spelling pattern. So, we are enjoying finding parts of words we know in these new ones. Such as, car is in card and cart.
We have also learned words that name animals and places are like people and animals. They are called “nouns” too.
For math we have continued our study of addition and subtraction, order and meaning of numbers, telling, and writing time to the hour and half hour, fractions for ½, 1/3, and ¼. We are still experimenting with measuring length using nonstandard measuring tools like pennies. We are also working on how many objects we can place into different sized containers. Today we learned how to “tally-up” to count by fives.
We are looking forward to the coming month and everything we will get to learn.
Have a great February and keep warm, from The First Grade Class at Walter J. Meyer Elementary School.
Mrs. Kirschmann 2nd Grade: Second grade has been working hard on determining the proper standard units of measurement to measure length weight and capacity.
We have been comparing and contrasting similar stories from different cultures and examining fables and determining the moral of the story. Our favorite fable as a class is "Bundle of Sticks" with the moral of "we are stronger together."
Huachuca City School
School News: Congratulations to all the fifth through eighth grade students who participated in the Science Fair at Huachuca City School! There was an overall winner that had an exceptional project! The overall winner went to Janie and Chloe in 8th grade. There project was titled “The Movement of Hands”!
Classroom News: Mrs. Duffy’s Fifth Grade: In Reading, the students are learning about the author’s point of view and identifying reasons and evidence that supports that point of view. In Writing, the students are writing opinion essays. They are learning to use relevant reasons to support their opinions. In Math, the students are solving real world problems using coordinate planes. In Social Studies, the students will choose an important person in American history to read about and write an essay about their life and contributions.
Mr. Braswell’s ELA Middle School Classes: Over the last two weeks the students worked on a variety of expository writing exercises. They also analyzed articles to determine the author’s point of view and details that supported that point of view. The middle school students will be taking a field trip to the Sierra Vista Herald. They will learn and view how a newspaper goes to print!
Tombstone High School
The Yellowjacket Raider Team participated in the 1st Warrior Raider Meet at the Army and Navy Academy in Carlsbad, CA. There were 9 total teams (4 - Male, 5 - Mixed) and event awards were given for each event and not by category, however the overall was by category). We were the smallest school competing by far.
There were 5 events, and we finished 1st out of 9 teams in 3 events. (Tire Balance, One-Rope Bridge, and 1 mile Beach run) and 1st out of the Mixed Division.
Next event is the Home Raider/Rifle Meet on 25 Feb. We will have 36 Raider Teams competing and 24 Rifle Teams competing.
The girl's basketball team won it's 7th straight Friday with a 47-10 win over Santa Rita, and now are ranked 21 and will likely play in a play in game for the state tournament this week. The boys also won on Senior night, beating Santa Rita. Seniors honored were Alec Jordan, Eric Carillo, Ty Adams, and Amari Leech. Both teams conclude the regular season with games at Benson Tuesday Feb. 7th.
The wrestling team will be in Thatcher this Friday starting at 9 a.m.
Spring sports starting this week are baseball, softball, boys and girls' tennis and track and field.
Prom will be held April 22nd.
FCCLa will hold their third pop up restaurant on February 10th. Online enrollment for next school year will open March 20th. Parents can complete online enrollment at Tombstoneschools.org. For questions about enrollment parents can call the building Principal, Mr. Thursby 520-457-2215.