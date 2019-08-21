SIERRA VISTA
Joyce Clark Middle School
Mrs. Bruce and Mrs. Wolslagel are excited to bring semester-long culinary classes back to JCMS this year. Students are learning about nutrition, and will soon move on to kitchen safety and sanitation, measuring procedures, and then food preparation. We plan to cover simple breakfast, lunch and dinner, including salad, sandwiches, soups, simple desserts, holiday foods and more! Due to this class being so recently added, our budget is limited. We welcome donations in the form of cash or checks made out to JCMS. Donations may be brought to the JCMS front office and will be deposited into an account from which we will purchase food for cooking labs. Thank you! We look forward to a rewarding culinary experience!
In Mr. K’s art classes, students are getting ready to go into their first clay unit this week. Students are being tested on safety in the art room also.
This week in PE all students participated in the Physical Fitness Pre Test. The components measured were muscular strength, endurance, agility and cardio. Students will take another fitness test mid-year and again at the end of the school year for final results.
Buena High
Students: please remember to wear your ID card on the outermost part of your clothing at all times while on campus. See Student Services or the Principal’s Office for a lanyard if you need one.
BISBEE
Greenway Elementery
The 2nd graders are excited to learn this year! We have a great bunch of students who are motivated and eager to learn their new curriculum. So far in math we’ve been learning a lot about place value and odd and even numbers. In reading, the students are learning how to read short and long vowel words and learning how to read fluently.
We began our year developing a social contract for each class, this helps us set our expectations for how we treat each other at school and guides our learning experiences. We will use this social contract to connect to many different aspects of our curriculum, for example, this month we have been discussing what makes a good citizenship. In science we have been looking at different animal defense systems.
Lowell Junior High
6th grade Social Studies will be analyzing the beliefs experiences, perspectives,and values that underline points of view regarding civic issues in early civilizations, including Mesopotamia and the river valleys along the Tigris, Euphrates, Indus, Yellow, and The Nile.
Bisbee High
In music and media production, students learn to write and produce original videos and songs. New students are exploring the role that media plays in our society/economy. Meanwhile, returning students are getting a refresher on technical equipment before jumping straight into their first creative project of the year.
In digital photography, students learn the elements of photography and experiment with a variety of genres and styles. This week, students are practicing proper technical etiquette and acquainting themselves with the equipment they will be using throughout the year.
TOMBSTONE
Walter J. Meyer School
The University of Arizona Cooperative Extension SNAP-Ed and 4-H Programs are very excited to be collaborating with Walter J Meyer Elementary School PE Teacher, Mr. Donald Phillips, to deliver the Catch Kids Club curriculum to all students this school year. Catch Kids Club teaches students about nutrition education, physical activity and screen-time reduction. An integral component of these lessons is parental involvement through family tip sheets that will come home at the end of each unit. Parental participation contributes to the effectiveness of positive changes in eating and physical activity behaviors. Be on the lookout for these handouts!
Tombstone High
The football team completed a three team scrimmage against St. David and Valley Union last Friday. The team will host San Carlos at 7 pm August 30th to start the season. The volleyball team will travel to Douglas August 22nd for a scrimmage. The JROTC cadets traveled to Ft. Huachuca to complete challenges at the Leadership Reaction Course. The Art students are preparing for the National Portfolio Days which will be held in Mesa September 21st.The FFA students will travel to Tucson in September to participate in a Leadership conference. Many of the Agriculture students will show animals in the Cochise County Fair. We are very grateful for the $10,000 donation to the FFA program from the Hereford Natural Resource Conservation District.