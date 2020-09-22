TOMBSTONE
Walter J. Meyer School
Mr. Monteras Fifth through Eighth Grades Social Studies and Science
My first two weeks of being a teacher in Walter J. Meyer School have been very challenging. There are students who opted to go fully remote and most of the students opted to go to school. On the first week Internet connection is still the problem in the delivery of instructions among the students who opted to go online, on the 2nd week the connection gets better but not 100% stable. THANK YOU TO OUR IT TEAM. The best thing is…students who opted to go to school are very enthusiastic to learn based on the reactions they have in an actual classroom setting. On our school administrators, they were so supportive by means of visiting our class almost every day to check if we are ok. Even Mr. Roppe who is working remote never failed to get in touch with us to check if we are ok and trying to facilitate the smooth operation of the school. Hopefully the internet connection gets better in the coming days so that online instructions will also get better for our students.
Mr. Richards’ Fifth through Eighth Grades MathGreat turnouts at the computer issuing parties at the three schools. Spent the summer in several CRR PD’s with the UofA, Math Circles, etc. The most recent was Middle School Fraction Operations.
It has been a frustrating time trying to get the technology and software working properly, but I believe we are making headway, still prepping and assigning computers and tablets to students (and some tablets to our K-3 teachers so they can see what the students are looking at). The Microsoft training the IT Committee received was good, but some hands-on would have been beneficial.
It really is great to be back in school with kids. I personally don’t believe we will return to what the status quo used to be, but we will succeed and bring the students along with us.
Tombstone High School
THS hosted hosted an open cross country meet on Friday September 11th featuring eight schools from southern Arizona. Freshman Reagan McGuire led the Jackets in 4th place with an incredible time of 20:57 and Taylor Jundt placed 10th in 22:50 in her first race ever. Those two times are the fastest we’ve had in 5 years on our home course, and Reagan’s 20:57 is the fastest ever by a Yellowjacket on our home course.
There are home volleyball matches September 24th against St. David and Valley Union. No spectators will be allowed at these events. These events will be streamed live at Tombstone High School’s Facebook page.
Tombstone High School’s football team will scrimmage St. David September 23rd at 4 pm. This event will take place at St. David High School.