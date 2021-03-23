BISBEE
Greenway Elementary School
The third graders at Greenway are currently working hard to get ready for AZM2. In reading they are reviewing character traits, and identifying main ideas as well as supporting details. In math, we have a few new standards left to study. One of them is categorizing quadrilaterals. What makes it difficult at times is that a quadrilateral often fits into several different categories. Despite this, they are doing an amazing job at picking it up and running with it! Most of our third graders are back in class, and I think students and teachers alike couldn’t be happier to have them!
Bisbee High School
First year Law and Public Safety students are about to complete a standard on the US Constitution and its applicability to law enforcement officers. In this standard, we focus efforts on the Bill of Rights. We study significant Supreme Court cases and rulings involving a variety of issues related to search and seizure, interviews and interrogations, use of force and other constitutional issues.
We are scheduled to begin a new standard next week on the criminal and civil court system. This standard focuses on courtroom procedures, burden of proof during criminal vs civil matters, jury selection and duties and the various responsibilities of the different chains of courts within the local, state and federal courts. We will also be exploring different career options available in the judicial system.
With the recent implementation of in person learning, we are now beginning to see opportunities for increased hands-on practical activities. We will now experience hands-on aspects of traffic stops, field interviews, collision investigations and arrest procedures. We will be investigating a mock domestic violence scenario.
Second year Law and Public safety students are about to complete a standard in physical and mental wellness strategies for police officers. Students are learning about contributing factors to and indicators of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The standard emphasizes the importance of officers getting adequate rest when off duty, maintaining a healthy diet and following a routine exercise regimen.
Students are also learning good strategies for coping with intense stress and dealing with co-workers experiencing complications from PTSD or other work-related illnesses.
As we approach April, our main focus in LPS 2 is preparation for the upcoming Technical Skills Assessment exam. Although the exam date is approaching, we still have much to learn before graduation.
Like the first year students, LPS 2 students are eager to get out of the classroom environment and experience some hands-on learning activities. We will be looking to schedule some of these activities in the weeks to follow.
TOMBSTONE
Walter J. Meyer School
Mr. Monteras Fifth through Eighth Grades Social Studies and Science: Science FAIR 2021 is now finally over. It was a very challenging activity not only for me, but also for all the students. Projects had to be presented on power points, scored, and graded digitally by volunteers as well. When we started the campaign to join the YES FAIR 2021 many of our students signified their willingness to join, but because of COVID many were not able to do the experiment. This culminated in nine quality projects engaging eighteen students working collaboratively. Some projects were performed as groups, others as partners and some decided to work individually. A Certificate of Participation and CASH prizes will be given to school-based winners and participants. Hopefully, we can have more projects and more students able to join when the situation gets better next year.
BEST HAPPENING: WE SENT 6 STUDENTS TO the YES FAIR 2021 NEXT LEVEL. CONGRATULATIONS GRAVEDIGGER’S LITTLE SCIENTISTS!
Mr. Richards Fifth through Eighth Grades Math: All of our scholars are prepping for the Benchmark 3. We are waiting for the Performance Matters Professional Development to begin, hopefully it will be informative and helpful as we make this transition from PowerSchool.
Personally, I have almost finished with my class with Pima County College which should allow me to get my “Middle Grades Math” certificate or at least the 3-year provisional certificate which means.
Parents we need your help please! We seem to be “Battling” the — not so “fun games”. Some students are having difficulty being kind and doing things to others they would NOT want done to them. Since kindergarten ALL of our kids have been taught and should have learned to keep our hands and feet to ourselves. If they were social distancing appropriately, some of these things would not be an issue. Mr. Roppe is beginning to enact more progressive discipline.
Huachuca City School
We have reached Quarter 4 of the 2020-2021 school year. It has not been an easy year, for anyone, but we have persevered and learned so many life lessons. Now that the Hybrid option is out of the equation, students have been returning full-time to school. As our classrooms grow in numbers, the halls grow fuller with student work. Walking into the main office is like walking into an art museum. We are fortunate enough to have an artist in our school. Mrs. Martin, our health aide has taught art in previous years for other school districts. We have been able to squeeze one art class, per grade, for each grade level into her already busy schedule. When the opportunity was introduced to her, she didn’t hesitate. She has a passion for art, and is a phenomenal artist. Her murals are part of our school, and she loves sharing that part of her life with our students. As you walk down the hall, you’ll see beauty all around you. Frida portraits outside Ms. Paz’s office, student art work all around Mrs. Martin’s walls, 3rd grade added their AZ flags, Energy Pyramids, and Cactus Wrens, and Mr. Percy’s special project is the cherry on top this week!
This week we are featuring Mr. Percy’s Social Studies Project. After learning about different kinds of maps, the different parts of a map, and how to read a map, Mr. Percy’s 4th grade students were challenged to create their own local maps of their dream park. Every student’s own park was unique in every way. They designed their parks step-by-step on their own. The parks range in themes to include dinosaurs, candy land, four-seasons, and so much more! Mr. Percy incorporated writing by having the students imagine ten different attractions that are visible on their maps. Each attraction needed one body paragraph length explanation of what the attraction is, what people would do there, and how it connects to their park’s theme. Afterwards, every student presented their projects whether they were in-person or online. Everyone did a fabulous job! Great job, 4th grade!
PALOMINAS
Palominas Elementary
Mrs. Rejtmar — Palominas ESS Group: We are having a great year despite all of our challenges! Our students have participated in many activities so far, with great results! Some of these include: basketball, girls’ softball, baseball and track and field. In addition, a club volleyball team has just started.
We have just returned from Spring Break and most of our students are back in class in person. We are really looking forward to everyone being here. As always, we continue to prepare for our end of year State Tests.
SIERRA VISTA
Joyce Clark Middle School
8th Grade Math has completed a unit on Functions and Relations and will be starting a unit on geometry and Pythagoras and his Theorem. We are starting the unit with a review on Squares and Square Roots. Mrs. Sayers’ class is also continuing a research project they started back when we were first learning about squares and square roots. The students are extending the research to include common uses of the Pythagorean Theorem.