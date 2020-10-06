TOMBSTONE
Walter J. Meyer School
We are forming more and more routines and forming consistencies amongst the schools which benefit the students. We even had student picture day last month. Additionally, we issued the TRUST statement of what constitutes an assault to be proactive in this area as our society is run amok with tolerance of violence and our students are reflective of this. All students had the statement read to them and each student signed and dated a letter stating that unless by accident, they understood that causing an injury to another student is an assault and there will be consequences. The best thing we can do is to keep our students safe. Then they are able to learn
Mr. Beaman and I have determined that no grade will be less than a fifty so that students can pass despite a missing assignment or two. The feedback that from teachers that they are required to make one lesson plan, deliver that lesson one time and provide proper access to that lesson — has gone a long way to take some burdens off the teachers. Parent complaints have diminished weekly. I believe Chris has finally identified our WIFI issues and has remediated them. Our WIFI works so well a child who is in Germany for a family funeral is able to get on and participate despite a 9 hour time difference
Our mask and social distance policies have been consistently implemented and followed. The outliers have typically been new students that are unfamiliar with our district expectations but are finding out that we a fair and consistent.
We have chosen the color schemes of our school with the input of teachers, parents and members of our site council.
Our electrostatic sprayers have come in and reduced the time spent sanitizing in many ways but especially at the end of the day after students have left in the afternoon. Our team sprays and wipes down classrooms after every class change and before each new group enters a class in 5th to 8th grades EVERY hour in the morning. Grades K-4th are sanitized as they go to lunch. The playground equipment is sanitized 1-2 times daily. Tables and door handles are cleansed after each grade leaves the cafeteria. We are in process of getting water bottle stations but currently are providing water bottles in lieu of water fountains.
We are grateful there are federal holidays that provide us all with a day of respite. Longer breaks this fall would have helped a lot but there was just no way to accommodate that. It takes a village to make this all happen and Tombstone is making it happen.
We are currently planning to attend Camp Surf in hopes that this year’s Eighth Grade is not robbed of this fabulous opportunity. Students with more than 2 or more discipline referrals will not be allowed to attend the Camp Surf trip. If Camp Surf trip is not available, they will not be able to attend the alternate activity either.
Thank you for providing prize money for the Science Fair.
Huachuca City School
Congratulations to Mr. Barrington! Our middle school science teacher was nominated by HCS administration for the Cochise County New Teacher of the Year. He attended a drive through celebration in style as some of the staff conspired, along with Mrs. Barrington, to decorate his truck unbeknownst to him. He was quite surprised when he stepped outside his home to see what the staff had in store for him! Let’s just say his truck took the price! Good luck to all the nominees! You’re our champ, Mr. Barrington! Thank you for all that you do for HCS.
Featuring this week is Ms. Cropsey’s first grade class. The students have enjoyed being back in the classroom learning and being with their friends. This week they have begun using hands on manipulatives to spell words. The students were given bees and vowels to create words. They even got to play math BINGO to reinforce counting by tens and ones. The students online have started opening up to answer questions and enjoy getting to see their friends on their screens. While teaching in this new manner has its challenges the smiling students make it all worth it.
Tombstone High School
We had the best performance of our young season so far at Desert Twilight, led by Reagan McGuire finishing 32nd in 22:15 and Taylor Jundt finishing 35th in 22:23. The boys finished with a full team for the first time this season after many came back from injury, and they finished 25th place. Overall, we had a great race and learned a ton about ourselves and what we need to do over the next several weeks. We are grateful for the opportunity and look forward to the rest of this season!
The Tombstone HS JROTC participated in the North East ISD Invitational Fall Festival Land Navigation and Orienteering Meet held at Camp Bullis, TX. This was the first time this meet had a school participate from the state of AZ and Tombstone Represented the State very well. The Cadets participated in the intermediate category and found many points. The terrain was a new experience and a great experiance. The next JROTC competition will be a Raider Meet at Rio Rico HS on Nov 7.
More news from the Cochise County Fair: Taylor Slattery won Reserve Champion Production Steer; Jace Mitchell won Reserve Champion Hog Senior Showmanship; Skyler Mazzanti Grand Champion Cavy and Best Fur; Abigail Smith Junior Reserve Champion for Poultry