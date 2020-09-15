TOMBSTONE
Walter J. Meyer School
Mr. Torres Fifth through Eighth Grades English Language Arts
5th – 8th Grade ELA. We covered school and class rules. Students were explained classroom expectations along with safety procedures for Covid. Students learned our online procedures. All grades began learning and practicing Narrative Writing (Story Telling).
The 8th Grade – Covered Standard 8.R.RI.05 I can analyze in detail the structure of a specific paragraph in a text, including the role of particular sentences in developing and refining a key concept. 8th graders are learning 2 Latin and Greek Affixes per day. They will learn 50 per quarter.
The 7th grade covered standard 7.R.RI.01 I can cite several pieces of evidence to support analysis of what the text says explicitly as well as inferences drawn.
The 6th grade covered the standard 6.R.RI.01 I can cite evidence to support analysis of what the text says explicitly as well as inferences drawn from the text.
The 5th grade covered the standard 5.R.RL.03 I can compare and contrast two or more characters, settings, or events in a story or drama, drawing on specific details in the text.
Mrs. Harczak Academic Support
In the Resource Room, we have been busy welcoming back all of our students! We have been reviewing and working on current student goals, this past month. All students have been exhibiting outstanding effort (both in school and remotely), which has started the school year off with much excitement! Our younger students have been working on their ELA and Math skills by practicing letter & number recognition, phonics, site words, and math skills (addition, subtraction, multiplication & place value). The older students have been working on their own Math skills by practicing time drills and reviewing math algorithms. The older students have also started a new reading program through ReadWorks called “An Article a Day”, which will help enhance ELA skills. We are excited to be back and ready to have a wonderful 2020/21 school year!
Tombstone High School
We completed our fourth week of in person instruction. Staff and students are becoming more comfortable using the Microsoft platform and we are off to a good start to the school year.
Tombstone High School held its first cross country meet of the season. There was a boys and a girls race, and results will be published next week.
The football, cheer, and volleyball teams are practicing. The AIA will release the volleyball and football schedules soon. Discussions are being held regarding how many fans that will be allowed at each event. Guidelines will be published soon for attendees.
SIERRA VISTA
Joyce Clark Middle School
The science department has been creating video demonstrations of Newtons Laws that we will be showing to the kiddos this week. We had a blast creating the content and all of the teachers were involved. Also last week we created two audio recordings (funny stories) that the kiddos listened to and then generated graphs from. Was a hit with the students (some loved it, some thought it was dorky) but they will remember it for sure.
7th and 8th Grade Science:
JCMS Science students have been hard at work. During the first two weeks of schools, students in both grades learned about viruses and the importance of hand washing. Currently 7th Grade students are exploring Cells, their structures and functions. 8th Grade students are diving into Newton’s Laws.
Overall it was a great first day back for in person learning. It was great to see students. There were some glitches that we want to clean up as best as possible.
First, I blew it when I (Principal Hill) gave out wrong information about when drop-off can start in the mornings. Parent drop off starts each morning at 8:30 AM.
The new bus routes were a fiasco at all levels. I’m so sorry so many students were very late getting home. Parents, thank you for your patience and understanding. Our students handled the frustration with grace. Thank you students.
Here is a link to the bus routes we will be using from tomorrow through October 2nd: https://sierravistausd.cyberschool.com/files/user/2/file/Copy%20of%20JCMS.pdf
The district has sent out the following information regarding the switch to re-using last year’s bus routes:
Effective tomorrow, Tuesday, September 15, 2020, SVUSD will return to using the 2019-2020 bus routes.
Due to an unexpected computer software issue, the 2020-2021 bus routes will be redone. New bus routes will be released to parents and families on October 2, 2020 and will go into effect October 5, 2020. Until that time SVUSD will use last year’s bus routes.
Please follow our website and Facebook page for continued updates. We apologize for the confusion this morning and appreciate your continued patience as we work through these challenges together.