BISBEE
Greenway Elementary School
5th Grade students had a busy time finishing off the 2nd quarter of the school year. Now we’re refreshed after winter break, and ready to learn in quarter 3!
In math, we have been continuing to work with fractions, focusing on multiplication and division, as well as working on HCF (highest common factor) and LCD (lowest common denominator) to help us with all aspects of fraction work. We are practicing with real world word problems, using the CUBES steps to help us identify what is being asked, and how to find the correct answer. At 5th grade level, there can be many steps to working out a math problem, and therefore many places to make mistakes! So, we are making sure to check over our work for accuracy, by self and peer correcting, being mathematical detectives.
Now we are moving onto 2D shapes, investigating their properties and how to classify them.
Our reading activities have been focused on finding key words and phrases in texts, which help identify cause and effect. We have also been investigating the relationship between causes and effects, and constructing cause and effect scenarios.
In writing, we created essays stating an opinion, and giving detailed reasons to support the opinion. We used graphic organizers to plan our essays, and practiced editing our own and a partner’s essay before writing the final draft.
In social studies, we identified the causes of the American Revolution and the effects it had on human migration. Now in the 3rd quarter, we are investigating the causes of the American Civil War.
In science, we have been analyzing the properties and phases of matter, and now we are studying DNA, genes. Chromosomes and inherited traits.
Here’s to a great new year of learning!
Bisbee High School
Alexa Hernandez, English teacher: English II has had a great start to the new year; focusing on goals and planning right from the start. In addition to these ideals, sophomores are reviewing reading and writing standards while returning to argumentative essay writing from quarter two. The students will be comparing and contrasting their essay submissions with the rubric and identifying their strengths and weaknesses. We are also well on our way with ChalkTalk and are utilizing this resource to provide additional practice on those identified areas of weakness. Self-reflection is a huge component while teaching students how to improve their progress in any area of interest.
Yearbook/Digital Photography is happy to announce that the 2021-22 yearbook is now being printed and the estimated delivery date is scheduled for early February. The entire staff would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during this frustrating time. The BHS Cuprite staff is working hard on this year’s book and sales will begin in the near future. Please monitor our Bisbee High School Facebook page for announcements and updates.
TOMBSTONE
Walter J. Meyer School
Mrs. Fuller 4th Grade: Once more our “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree” number was a hit at our annual Christmas Concert. We had a blast learning our choreography, and look forward for what’s to all the learning we’ll be doing in 2023.
During our math lessons, my fourth graders are working on generating a number pattern that follows a given rule and identifying apparent features of the pattern that were not explicit in the rule itself.
In reading, students will determine the meaning of words, phrases, and figurative language found in stories, poetry, myths, and traditional literature from different cultures, including those that allude to significant characters.
We are getting ready to use and construct maps and graphs to represent changes in the Americas over time for our Social Studies time.
Adaptation will the topic in Science. My students will analyze and interpret environmental data to demonstrate that species either adapt and survive or go extinct over time.
Mrs. Samuel 5th Grade: The fifth graders have been learning everything from fractions in Math to chemistry in Science this month. Students have been working on a project about the American Revolution and the students’ creativity has been amazing. The students are excited about the upcoming holiday events and have begun practicing for the Christmas program. It has been great watching the 3rd and 5th grade learning buddies work together on projects throughout the month.
SIERRA VISTA
Tuesday, January 10, 2023 was a VERY special day for fifth graders at Huachuca Mountain Elementary School.
With the cafeteria full of parents, grandparents and siblings and other well wishers 42 fifth grader were presented a “Terrific Kid Achievement Certificate” by their respective classroom teachers, Ms. Maxfield, Mr. Wolfe, and Ms. Mehl. The San Pedro Kiwanis Club also presented these students with a Terrific Kid pencil, a Terrific Kid bumper sticker, and each child selected a brown bag filled will educational items and some fun stuff too, which were provided by the Kiwanis Club — a reward for a job well done. Watch for all those “Terrific Kid” bumper stickers!
“Terrific Kids” is a Kiwanis program that helps students by creating positive attitudes and self-discipline. Each child, along with their classroom teacher set an educational goal each quarter. The objective is to reach or surpass that goal and when they do they become a “Terrific Kid”.
Each classroom teacher has one more “job” and that is to name one of their “Terrific Kids” that has worked the hardest on their goal to be the classroom’s Super Terrific Kid. Each child receives a special reward for their good work.
A huge Thank You goes out to Culver’s for the donation of blue chips for a free ice cream cone that went into the big brown bag for each recipient.
Principal Rose Martinez and Assistant Principal Aaron Frances were in attendance to congratulate all the students.
Thank you to all the Kiwanians present who helped work to bring this big event together for the children.
The next “Terrific Kid” Awards Program will be in March and ALL fifth grade students will again be able to set a goal and work towards the achievement of that goal.
Joyce Clark Middle School
At this week’s meeting of the JCMS Builders Club the members had Dr. Lillian DeLuca from Good Neighbor Alliance. Dr. DeLuca explained what the Good Neighbor Alliance does to help the homeless in Sierra Vista. She explained what makes a person homeless and what they do to get them back on the path to a normal life with the ability to have a home again. The club members presented 48 scarfs that they made to be given to the homeless. It was a wonderful meeting and the club learned a great lesson on homelessness.