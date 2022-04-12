TOMBSTONE
Huachuca City School
1st and 2nd Grade: Ms. Cropsey’s and Ms. Morales-Cota’s classes are hard at work. They’ve started out fourth quarter strong and fast. Ms. Cropsey’s class have been working hard on daily math skills as well. They work hard and like the challenge. Ms. Cropsey’s class has just finished a unit on Arizona, where students learned all about the state and the different symbols. Ms. Morales-Cota’s 2nd grade class has completed the 2nd grade daily math skills and have moved on to the 3rd grade set. Students are stepping up to that challenge of multiplication while Ms. Morales-Cota cheers them on. 2nd grade students are also busy working on their writing skills. Students are working on their animal research reports, showing that they are ready for the 3rd grade. Ms. Cropsey and Ms. Morales-Cota’s classes are gearing up for their first field trip. The school year is almost over but these two classes are having fun and getting things done.
Walter J. Meyer School
Ms. Durley’s Kindergarten class at WJM has been learning how to compare numbers. A very fun way to do this is by playing the card game “war”. They have to compare the numbers and whoever has the “greater” number takes the cards. They really enjoyed learning this new game. In math, we are focusing on adding/subtracting within 5 and 10, skip counting by 5s and 10s, and comparing measurements of different objects (tallest, smallest, longest, shortest). We have been using our sight words to write sentences and draw a picture. While writing we are focusing on spacing between the words, proper letter formation, and ending punctuation.
Mrs. Bennett 1st Grade: The First-Grade class at Walter J. Meyer Elementary School wish to welcome you to the wonderful month of April. During the month of March, we have been busy! This month seemed to fly by.
We read a story called “A Bed Full of Cats” by Holly Keller. In this realistic fiction story, we enjoyed the surprise a little boy received when his cat disappeared for a while. After he tried several ways to locate the missing cat, she surprised him by returning one night with a litter of kittens.
The next story we read was a wonderful nonfiction piece by Joan Sweeney titled “Me on the Map”. In this book the author has a little girl begin in her bedroom and take us on a tour of her house, the street and town where she lives, and her state. Next, we travel throughout our country and the world. We then turn around and go backwards from the world to her bedroom. All this is done using maps. Some of the maps are done by the little girl and some look a little more professional. The opportunities for language development and vocabulary concerning maps and their features were amazing!
The final story we read in the month of March was equally exciting. Its title was “At home around the World” by Lucy Floyd. In this nonfiction selection we were introduced to many different types of homes. Some were very old, some very new. Some were very tall, some were “boxy”. We also learned that building materials for homes can be different according to where you live and the type of terrain and climate you live in. We were excited to learn some houses are built on stilts to keep rising tides and flood waters out of the homes. In other places homes are built right on the water and you must use a boat to go from one place to another. We really liked this story!
As we read these stories, we learned a lot of new vowel sounds and spelling patterns. They included the long vowel /e/ sound spelled -ee as in see, -ea as in bean, and -e as in be. We also worked on we the long vowel /a/ sound spelled consonant-a-consonant-e as in take and game. The last spelling pattern we work with was the long vowel /e/ sound at the end of a word and spelled with a “y”. Examples of this spelling pattern are funny, furry, and jelly.
In addition to spelling patterns, we learned that holidays must always begin with a capital or upper-case letter. We began to explore the many words called “pronouns”. Those are strange little words that take the place of the names of people, pets, places, and things. Did you know there really are a lot of those little words? We have been sharing a big book called “On a Hot, Hot Day”. From this story we have been learning about the seasons of the year. We have been learning how the weather during each season affects what we do, the games we play, how we dress, and what we eat.
Boy, we sure did learn a lot of science and social studies as we were learning to read in March! For Math we are still practicing our addition and subtraction facts with answers from zero to twenty. We are using many different strategies to learn all those facts. We also learned how to tell time on an analog (face) clock and on a digital clock. We can now read both types of clocks as well as “write or draw” a time onto them.
Next, we will be learning all kinds of way to measure things. We will compare three items to each other to decide which is longer, shorter, taller, bigger, smaller than the others. We will also use nonstandard things like paper clips and books to measure items in our classroom.
Last, we will explore how to use real measuring tools like rulers! We may even learn about the measuring tools used in cooking. We might even get to cook something! So, from the First-Grade class at Walter J. Meyer Elementary School, have a great April! We will let you know what we explore and learn during this month in our May report.
Tombstone High School
Last week the juniors took the ACT test and freshmen took the ACT aspire test. These are the new standardized tests for high school.
Prom will take place April 23rd. Tombstone High School is accepting registrations for new students at Tombstoneschools.org
We are also accepting applications for open math, science, English, and Art teaching positions.
The Tombstone girl’s tennis team improved to 11-0 on the season with 2 big wins last week with 9-0 victories over Benson, Patagonia, and Pima. They are currently ranked 6th in the state, and will host St. David on Tuesday in their final home match of the season. They will play at Rothery tennis complex at 3401 E. Fry Blvd. at 3pm. The baseball team spit games last week, falling to Benson 8-1, then bouncing back to beat Bisbee 6-4 on Friday. They are currently ranked #2 in the state and have games at Benson on Monday the 11th and Wilcox on Friday the 15h. Softball dropped 2 competitive games last week but continue to hit the ball well and improve. The track team competed very well last week, with runners and field events improving in times and distances. The girls 4 x 400 relay improved by 10 seconds and is very close to state qualifying time. They will be competing this Friday and Saturday at the Night hawk invitational in Tuscon.
April 4th we participated in the Cochise College President’s Cup. Our two teams placed 2nd and 3rd, with Buena placing 1st. There were a total of 14 teams from the county.
FORT HUACHUCA
Colonel Smith Middle School
Students in Mrs. Merkwan’s 6th grade math classes when on a Math Egg Hunt! Some eggs had equations that needed to be matched to the correct answer, and others had math vocabulary definitions, such as mean, median, mode, range, and interquartile range. They had problems covering Order of Operations, Inequalities, Algebra (solving for a variable), Formulas for Area and Volume, and Identifying Quadrants in the Coordinate Plane.
BISBEE
Greenway Elementary School
Fourth grade classes at Greenway Elementary have been working hard with State Testing. Throughout the month of April, students will be completing a series of tests that test their knowledge on standards that they learned throughout fourth grade.
We have been preparing our students to be successful in their tests. For the past few months, we reviewed a series of standards that appear to be high in percentage and are shown various times throughout the tests. In Math, we focused on reviewing standards until mastery in place value and base ten operations. Students demonstrated various ways to solve multi-digit multiplication, and long division.
Our Reading time was spent reviewing standards that pertain to searching for inferences in a text, determining main idea, and using context clues to identify the meaning of a word. Students have also gotten a lot of practice on properly using a dictionary. They really enjoy the challenge of searching for words and their definitions.
Writing focused on the review of two types of writing. Students did a lot of think-pair-share. With partners, they identified the differences between informative writing and opinion writing. We also focused on prefixes and suffixes. This involved a lot of partner work. For example, student were given the prefix “Pre”, and with a buddy, they had to come up with words containing that prefix, and explain their meaning.
In Science, we are wrapping up the Rainforest and students are preparing their rainforest animal posters. Next, we will be focusing on Earth Day and the 3 R’s; reuse, recycle, and reduce. April will be filled with tons of Earth Day activities.
Students have learned how to read globes and maps in Social Studies. They are able to identify the equator and lines of latitude and longitude. With the knowledge of what a legend is on a map, students are able to refer to the legend and answer questions about what items represent and where they are located on a map.
As we near the end of the school year, we want to express the joy we have in seeing our students succeed. Our students have worked so hard in fourth grade and we will be sure to enjoy these last few weeks together. We are so proud of all fourth graders and wish them the best on their future endeavors.
Lowell Junior High School
The Lowell Junior High School (LJHS) Social Studies class recently finished up learning about WWII. Last week they were introduced to the Cold War and are continuing that lesson this week. They explored the rise of communism in Europe after WWII, and how the US used the Truman Doctrine, the Marshall Plan, and the Berlin Airlift to combat it. This week we will learn about the rise of television, birth rates, automobiles and rock and roll in the 1950’s as well as the beginning of the arms race. Next week we will study the Korean War.
Our AVID students have been learning proper essay writing. They are currently competing amongst themselves as to who can write the best essay at the school level. Taylor McClune walked away with the best written essay last week with a technically perfect and heartwarming essay. Several others also produced amazing essays. Stay tuned to see who wins next week!
Next week Mrs. Miller, LJHS Principal, will present prizes to the top three essay writers in the AVID courses. The week following, the essay practice will be put to good use as we begin applying for scholarships on the local and national levels.