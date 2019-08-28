NACO
Naco Elementary
Ms. Bruno — It’s an exciting new year in Science with our new state standards. The 6th graders are exploring their first year in science with some basic concepts of scientific investigations and methods. The 7th graders are evolving like our Earth, understand it’s atmosphere . The 8th graders are getting refresher work in the main components of an atom to inorganic chemistry. We are all very excited about the adventures we will find in our classroom at Naco Elementary.
Ms. Martan — Welcome to a new school year! Our amazing first graders had a great start by learning about sequence of events and reading wonderful stories in order to learn this concept. We are currently working in subtracting single digits and learning new vocabulary words about mathematics. We also look forward in learning about action verbs this week and how to write a complete sentence with the correct punctuation. We look forward to a great school year filled with lots of learning.
Ms. Dougherty — 2nd grade is starting of the year with kindness. Students are learning how to be kind and how to pass kindness on. We have had class discussions about being generous and considerate. We are working on even and odd numbers and learning our doubles facts. In reading we have been working on short a and i sounds.
TOMBSTONE
Huachuca City School
School has now started, along with our first sports season. The school year has started strong and the excitement around campus for another great, productive year is definitely present. Our first sports season, which consists of Cross Country, Football, and Volleyball is underway. We have great participation and are looking forward to a great season. Curriculum Night is coming up on Sept. 19 from 5-6:30. Please come see what great things are being taught this year at Huachuca City School!
Walter J. Meyer School
At our “Back to School” in the mall day Ms. Durley, Mrs. Bennett, Mrs. Samuel all were there to meet and greet students and families. Mrs. Durley brought her spinning wheel that allowed children to choose a prize from.
Our motto for the year is DO NO HARM. This is self-explanatory all around. I went to each class first day and discussed this with all students. From insects to people’s feelings DO NO HARM. We also returned to no hats and no hoodies on in a classroom at all policy. Along with no cell phones, our teachers are quite happy.
Our site council is wanting to insure that each grade level gets access to at least one field trip and two if possible. They also suggested a school wide field trip perhaps to the Cochise County Fair. We would like some of our kids and staff to be “at large” contributors to some of the county competitions.
Chili’s and Texas Roadhouse are certainly worthy of mention for all their food contributions to New Teacher Orientation and District first day back. Chili’s is allowing us to do funds raisers every month with a good share of the evening’s take, being contributed to WJM.
BISBEE
Lowell Elementary
Attached is some information for chalk talk for THS. Members of the THS band will be playing the national anthem at an Arizona Diomondbacks game Aug. 31. Rebecca Robinson, the THS band teacher, will be conducting the anthem.There is a home varsity football game Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. James and Vera Perez will be recognized as the honorary captains in the pre-game ceremony. The volleyball team will participate in their first match Sept. 3 at San Miguel. The cross country team will compete at Benson Sept. 3. Open house will take place Sept. 17 from 5-7 p.m.