BISBEE — In an effort to more appropriately inform property owners, both small lots and large acreage, of impending special use and rezoning applications and comprehensive plan amendments, the planning director with the approval of the county Board of Supervisors, can now opt to change the required radius of public notification.
Supervisors Tom Borer, Peggy Judd and Ann English approved amending two sections of the zoning code during the June 9 regular meeting as recommended by the Planning Department and the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Christine McLachlan, county planner II, explained, “State law requires that mailed notice be sent via first class mail to each property owner whose property is directly affected by a proposed comprehensive plan amendment, rezoning or special use. Arizona law defines the term ‘directly affected’ to those within a ‘zoning area,’ which is defined as 300–feet from the subject parcel.”
For more intense land use changes, the radius can be from one to three miles, a change which was made in 2017, she continued. However, the additional property owner mailed notices are more expensive at 55 cents per letter and take up more staff time to track current property owners.
“It can cost twice as much as the application fee to notify people about rezoning requests,” she added. “We want to simply and add flexibility to the process. While informing residents is critically important, the current requirements are somewhat complex, time intensive, expensive and inflexible. In addition, they exceed the requirements of every other county in Arizona.”
Holding to the state requirement notifying the property owners within a radius of 300 foot will save the county money, according to McLachlan. The added option of leaving the decision to notify people in a more expansive radius up to the planning director will ensure the public will have the opportunity to respond to more intensive land use requests. These would include airports and airstrips, shooting ranges, manufacturing, storage of hazardous materials, feedlots and electric power generating plants, she said.
She pointed out the amendment would provide “greater deference to property owners in the immediate area. A smaller notification radius focuses the county’s attention on property owners within a city block, who will be very familiar with the site and will likely be most impacted by increases in traffic, noise or light pollution. The current list of intensive uses does not include many potentially controversial uses such as crematories, solid waste landfills, zoos, jails, impoundment storage yards, slaughterhouses, cemeteries, or regional sewerage treatment plants. By not providing a prescribed list of uses that are subject to a larger mailed notification, the Planning Director can use their professional discretion to expand the required notification radius associated with those, or similar, requests on a case–by–case basis.”
The planning department has also added features to its website to offer another option for people to keep up on land use actions which help in the notification process.
However, in a rural county with an aging population and difficulty in accessing the Internet, too much reliance on online notifications could be problematic.
English asked if the board would really have the opportunity to alter any notification radius if the supervisors felt it area was too narrow.
McLachlan said it could be a part of the process.
English told her, “I don’t want the public to feel like they did not get enough notice. It’s a matter of the public’s perception.”
Borer and Judd agreed.
Borer said, “As long as the board can review them on a case by case basis, I’m okay with that.”
State law also mandates other forms of notification including publication of a legal notice in a local newspaper, physical posting on the site, and a citizen review report.
The approved changes can be viewed at: https://destinyhosted.com/cochidocs/2020/BOS/20200609_1869/5210_R-20-03_%28Notification_radius_regs%29_BOS_Memo.pdf.