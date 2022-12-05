Benson/San Pedro Valley Chamber of Commerce office manager Jenna Dion and Akota Abbott, 15, have fun chatting with customers Saturday at the chamber of commerce booth during the Christmas Off Main holiday festival.
Christmas season in Benson is celebrated with a list of family-fun activities that kicked-off Saturday.
Despite rain and overcast skies, festivities started with the annual Benson/San Pedro Valley Chamber of Commerce Christmas off Main at 9:30. The event ran through the day, followed by an evening light parade and tree lighting ceremony at the city hall complex, organized by the City of Benson.
While Christmas off Main is typically celebrated in Apache Park, Saturday’s event was shifted to the Benson Unified School District multipurpose room because of rainy weather conditions.
“The Benson School District was so accommodating and helpful,” said Jenna Dion, chamber of commerce office manager and the event organizer. “There’s no way we could have had the event outside this year. As soon as we notified the school district, they made this venue available to us.”
Despite the last minute venue change, 16 vendors participated in this year’s event.
“We have Top Notch Pistachios, Geology for Kids, an author, jewelers, homemade soaps and candles, and much more,” Dion said. “This is a wonderful opportunity for people to find unique, one-of-a-kind holiday gifts.”
Top Notch Pistachios vendor Sarah Ogilvie, who reported “an extremely busy day,” said she nearly ran out of pistachios.
“We’ve also added candied and chocolate covered pecans to our lineup, and they were a big seller,” she said. “Christmas off Main has been a great way to promote our products.”
Marina Well, with her “Made with Love by Marina” booth, hand makes a wide selection of beaded jewelry.
Necklaces, bracelets and keychains are some of the items she sold.
Santa and Mrs. Claus delighted youngsters with a “grand entrance” by appearing on a Benson fire truck.
Throughout the day different performers took the stage and entertained the crowd.
“We have Branden Sanchez performing country music, Frank Sinatra impersonator Gary Burt from San Diego, the Hula Lima dancers out of Sierra Vista, the Benson cheer and dance squads, and the Benson jazz band performing for us,” Dion said.
“We had a great turnout and everyone seemed happy, even though we had a venue change,” Dion said. “I’m just relieved the school district was willing to help us so we could hold the event indoors.”
