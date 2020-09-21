Close to 100 cars and trucks were on exhibit in Lion’s Park at Saturday’s Classic Cars Off Main in Benson, an annual car show organized by nonprofit, Benson Clean & Beautiful.
“We had an amazing crowd at our show,” said Cindy Allen, the organization’s president. “We estimate around 500 people came through Lion’s Park, which is far more than we’ve had in past years.”
Saturday marked the organization’s fourth car show, and the event grows more every year, Allen said.
“We had twice as many entries as we did at last year’s show, and we hope to continue growing. COVID caused other car shows to cancel, so I think these guys were dying to get out and exhibit their cars and trucks.”
Entries were divided into the two categories of Classic and Rat Rod, with the classic group drawing the largest number of vehicles. Judges Bevin Judd, Mike Spivey and Edward Gray had their work cut out for them, Allen said. People’s Choice and Best in Show awards also were presented.
First place in the classic division went to Weston Ashman from Sierra Vista, with his 1968 Camaro SS. The first place rat rod winner was Eddie Guevarra, also from Sierra Vista, with a 2006 Chevy Z06. Best in show went to Glenn Lozffelholz from Benson with a 1956 Chevrolet. The People’s Choice award was presented to Benson resident Robert Melendez for his pro-custom Chevy 1972 Nova.
Money raised through a 50/50 raffle went to the Benson Junior Woman’s Club, a nonprofit dedicated to community service projects.
Overall, feedback from the show was very positive.
Hereford resident and Sierra Vista Car Club member John Pugh, 75, said he has been going to car shows since his teens. He said Benson’s show is the most fun car show he’s ever been to.
“The volunteers were friendly, helpful and made everyone feel welcome,” Pugh said. “The Dave Owens Band was excellent and did a great job of keeping everyone entertained and I know quite a few people in Benson, so I really had a good time.”
One of the things Pugh said he really liked about the show is that some of the less expensive cars were recognized with awards, something he has not experienced at other shows.
“You could see how thrilled these guys were that their cars got some recognition, right along with some of the more expensive, top cars.”
Pugh’s 1969 canary yellow Chevy El Camino did not win an award, but that didn’t matter to him.
“This was the first fairly large car show of the year because other shows were cancelled,” he said. “I enjoyed walking around the park, looking at the cars and visiting the owners. It was a perfect day, there are hug trees with lots of shade and it was an all around good time.”
Around 18 people from the Sierra Vista Car Club participated in the event.
“I think we’ll all be going back to our club and letting them know how much fun this show is. I’m planning to come back next year,” Pugh said. “Everyone I spoke to felt the same way.”