BISBEE — Three intergovernmental agreements dealing with the Justice and Magistrate Courts between Cochise County and the cities of Bisbee, Douglas and Willcox were approved unanimously by the Cochise County Board of Supervisors Tuesday.
The county has been working with the cities to help lower court costs and this system of court co-locations will provide savings.
County Administrator Richard Karwaczka told Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby, “The county has the obligation to set up the Justice Courts, while the cities were responsible for the Magistrate Courts.”
For many years, the Justice Courts of Bisbee, Douglas and Willcox have provided municipal court services to the cities through a consolidated court system with intergovernmental agreements. Under these proposed IGAs, the Justice Courts would continue to handle and process all misdemeanor, traffic offenses and other cases that arise within jurisdictions of the cities. Under the new IGA, the cities will appoint magistrates to handle those cases and compensation to the magistrates will be the responsibility of the cities.
For fiscal year 2020-21, in consideration for courtroom access for its magistrate and for operational services, Bisbee will pay the county $24,760, Douglas will pay $36,400 and Willcox will pay $72,986.
Bisbee Justice Court 1 will be presided over by Janus Poppe, Douglas Justice Court 2 by Alma Vildosola and Willcox Justice Court 4 by Trevor Ward.
The Supervisors also approved a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area grant agreement with the city of Tucson in the amount of $150,440, effective Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022, as requested by County Attorney Brain McIntyre.
He said, “The HIDTA grant will fund one drug crime attorney III and one administrative assistant in the County Attorney’s office. The grant will allow a HIDTA prosecutor to prosecute drug crimes. If not renewed, the county will lose one experienced senior prosecutor and one administrative assistant.”
Another HIDTA grant for the Sheriff’s Office in the amount of $72,167 for salaries, partial fringe benefits, services and supplies, effective Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2022, was approved as requested by CCSO Chief of Staff Mark Napier. It allows the Sheriff’s Office, to participate in the Southern Arizona Major Investigative Team. The grant will pay for salaries, partial employee related expenses and to purchase supplies for one deputy assigned to work in the HIDTA drug task force guided by the Drug Enforcement Agency to combat illegal drug use, sales and smuggling within the county.
A Cooperative Service Agreement between the county and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and Wildlife Services was approved. It assigns a wildlife specialist to the county for predator and disease control under the Wildlife Damage Management program in the amount of $42,211, effective July 1 through June 30, 2022. The specialist will manage damage caused by wild and feral animals to livestock, agriculture commodities and public health.