SIERRA VISTA — When Cochise College students return to campus it won't look like it did when they left in March.
College president J.D. Rottweiler, college faculty and staff have changed the set up of classrooms, common areas and the learning format for the hopeful return of students for the fall semester. Classrooms have less seating available to accomodate for social distancing and best practices and furniture has been removed from common areas, like outside the library, to prevent congregating.
Rottweiler said the adjustment of seating reduces the college's capacity by 536 seats from what was available in the fall 2019 semester, which is less than a 3 percent decrease.
As of now masks are not required, but the college reserves the right to change the rule to make them mandatory.
Despite having a decrease in physical seats on campus, there are more options for online and hybrid classes. The hybrid classes will be a combination of two formats, whether it’s a live streaming and face-to-face, or online and face-to-face.
Angela Garcia, interim dean of math and science and math faculty for Cochise College, said there are seven modalities that instructors could choose from to form their hybrid classes. The specifics can be found on the Cochise College website and Garcia encourages students to reach out if they have any questions.
“The instructors chose what was best for their students,” she said. “We incorporated the old technologies with new methods.”
Rottweiler and Garcia praised the instructors for their dedication to adjusting and making preparations for having students return for the fall semester. Rottweiler said they are being optimistic and hoping to have students return to campus but are prepared to revert to completely online learning, which is how they finished the spring semester and are currently conducting summer classes.
Enrollment for the summer semester is up 14 percent from last summer: however, the uncertainty makes it hard for the college to predict what the enrollment numbers will be when the fall semester begins on Aug. 17.
“Students demanded (coming back),” Rottweiler said. “For some of our students online (instruction) doesn’t work.”
Students in the technical programs, like aviation and welding, are finishing their classes from the spring because they needed to show their skills, which couldn’t be done virtually. Rottweiler said 17 students are working on getting their flight hours on the Douglas campus and planes are being disinfected after use.
The major change on the Douglas campus is the housing units, which are primarily occupied by the school's athletes. Rottweiler said the housing set up will change to one person per room, with a pair of students sharing a bathroom.
He added that extra cleaning and sanitation products will be available for cleaning of the shared bathrooms. Rottweiler said the new layout has cut the bed count to 138 from 180. One of the housing buildings will be reserved as an isolation space in case someone does test positive for the coronavirus.
As for athletics, Rottweiler hopes they resume and is planning for them to, but is waiting for the NJCAA, which governs community college athletics, to meet and decide how they want to proceed. He said the meeting is scheduled for later this month and then the state's community college athletic conference will have to meet to see how to proceed.
Fall registration opened Monday and the campus is open for students who need advising, financial aid and registering help. Rottweiler said appointments are preferred but walk-ins would be taken.