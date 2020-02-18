Cochise baseball sweeps at Eastern Arizona in conference opener
On Saturday, February 15, Cochise baseball traveled to Thatcher to play Eastern Arizona in their conference opener. Cochise played tight defense and shutout the Gila Monsters due to strong pitching performances on the mound. Freshman RHP Nate Rohlicek threw five scoreless innings allowing two hits and striking out five batters.
Sophomore RHP Kyle Morrison continued to have success out of the bullpen allowing only one hit and finishing off the save for the Apaches. Cochise got on the board early, scoring in the top of the first inning thanks to a sacrifice fly by Freshman Sean Cooper. The Apaches also scored in the fourth inning with a bases-loaded walk.
In game two of the doubleheader against Eastern Arizona, the Apache offense came to life. After only collecting one hit in the first game, Cochise tacked on ten hits in the second game taking Eastern down 5-3 to complete their first conference sweep. Sophomore LHP Ryan Magdic started on the mound for the Apaches. He went four innings, allowing three runs off four hits. Eastern scored two in the first inning on a two-run homer, but Cochise answered right back in the top of the second with three runs of their own to take the lead. Freshman OF Sean Cooper got things started with a one-out triple and later scored on a single by Cameron Pehrson. Pehrson would then score on a single by Jimmy De Leon. Freshman Chris Mathe also scored in the inning due to a single to CF by Freshman Donnie Musgrove.
Eastern was able to get a run across in the third inning that tied the game up 3-3. Cochise added two more runs in the fifth inning, making it 5-3. The Apaches got their first run on a bases-loaded walk by Sean Cooper and another run on a single by Cameron Pehrson. Pehrson was one of three Apaches who had multiple hits in the game and had the most RBI’s (2) for Cochise. Cochise was able to finish off the sweep against Eastern Arizona thanks to a strong freshman bullpen performance by Mason Piert and Marco Ozuna. Both pitchers allowed no hits through five innings of work. Mason Piert went three innings and got the win for Cochise. Marco Ozuna finished the game off throwing two innings and striking out one to complete the save.
Cochise baseball takes on Glendale at noon on Saturday, February 22 at home field in Douglas for a doubleheader. Admission is free.
Apaches run streak to 9, stay on top of ACCAC
The Cochise College men's basketball team went on the road and came back with a win on Saturday, defeating Chandler Gilbert 63-51 at the Coyote Center. The win moves the Apaches to 21-6 and 15-4 in the ACCAC. Cochise currently sits in the first place one game ahead of Eastern Arizona College with three regular-season games to go.
Cochise started slow on Saturday before putting together a 10-2 run punctuated by a Milan Szabo tip-in at the buzzer to take a 40-27 halftime lead. The second half saw both teams trade baskets for the majority of the half. An 8-0 run with six minutes left to play would put Cochise up by 16 points before finishing with the 12 point victory.
Sophomore Naje Smith had 24 points and 13 rebounds while Sophomore Milan Szabo chipped in 12 points and five rebounds. Freshman Arion Lewis had three 3's and finished with 12 points.
"This game was a concern for us. There wasn't a big crowd in the gym on a Saturday afternoon, but our guys came out and did a decent job of defending and attacking," said Cochise Head Coach Jerry Carrillo. "We need to continue to play with energy, effort, and enthusiasm as we need no help to win a title. We control that as we have a one-game lead with three games to play."
The Apaches held CHCC to 33% from the floor and 15% from three.
The Apaches host South Mountain CC on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at the Stronghold Gymnasium on the Cochise College Douglas Campus. Admission is free with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Women’s basketball get victory over Chandler
Cochise College women’s basketball struggled offensively for most of the game. However, they ended up getting a good road win over Chandler Gilbert, 54-47. The Apaches had a hard time getting anything to fall from the outside but played solid defense to get the victory. In the final minutes, the Apaches secured the victory making seven of eight free throws. Kayla Harris led all the scorers with 18 points. Raena Suggs chipped in 11 points. The Apaches are now 23-4 overall. Cochise continues to lead the conference in scoring defense. Only three games remain in the regular season. The Apaches continue to hold down the #2 seed for the playoffs.
Coach Laura Hughes, “We struggled to make shots, but I was happy with our toughness and staying with things mentally in the final quarter. Any road victory in our conference is a good victory.”
The Apaches host South Mountain College, Wednesday, February 19. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.
Submitted by Cochise College Athletics