Cochise College forward Naje Smith has been named to the First Team All-American Region 1, announced recently by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).
Smith is the second student-athlete in Cochise College Men's Basketball history to be named to NJCAA's First Team All American. Andre Smith received the first honor in 2005-2006. Each respective division's sports committee made NJCAA All-American selections via conference call. Each district's respective director submitted nominations and district ranking of student-athletes.
Smith a sophomore from Spokane, Wa., was also selected to the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference (ACCAC) First Team and named Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season. Smith helped lead Cochise to the outright ACCAC championship with an overall record of 23-8 and 17-5 in ACCAC play. He averaged 23.3 points per game and 8.5 rebounds per game this season.
Head Coach Jerry Carrillo said, "He had an excellent 2-year career at Cochise College and was integral in helping Cochise win back to back ACCAC championships the last couple of years."
In May, Smith will graduate with an associate of general studies degree. Around this time, he will be signing a National Letter of Intent to attend Boise State University, an NCAA DI school in the Mountain West Conference.
"We are very proud of Naje. His teammates did a great job in assisting him and believing in him all year long," Carrillo said. "This honor is well deserved for Naje as he led us to the ACCAC title and was a Team First Player. We wish him the very best at Boise State."
