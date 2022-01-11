Editor's note: The Herald/Review is reviewing the top news events of 2021 in our Wednesday county editions. Last week we looked at the top sports stories; this week the focus is on Benson, Douglas and Willcox. Sierra Vista, Bisbee and Tombstone are the subject of next week's presentation.
The top stories from around Cochise County spanned several topics in 2021. There were restaurant revision in Benson, the loss of a major grocery store and the hiring of a city manager in Douglas and the revitalization of city parks and an National Endowment for the Arts grant in Willcox.
Here's a look at those and many more:
Benson
INVESTIGATORS DETERMINED A FIRE that destroyed a popular Benson restaurant on Nov. 12 appeared to be arson.
Origin of the fire that destroyed Wild Dogs, a restaurant owned by Scott and Gail Badeker, was described by Benson Fire Chief Keith Spangler as “suspicious” and he turned the incident over to Benson Police detectives for further investigation.
“Evidence at the scene has led us to the conclusion that the fire was intentionally set,” Police Chief Paul Moncada said. “We are following up on leads we have received, or discovered, and the investigation is ongoing.”
Located at 1020 W. Fourth St., in 2018 Wild Dogs was recognized by Money Magazine as one of the 10 best places in the country for a hot dog. Known for its Vienna all-beef hot dogs, varied menu, friendly service and roadside charm, Scott Badeker said he and Gail strived to create a family-friendly establishment with a fun atmosphere.
“Our goal was to be the place that our customers deserved,” he said. “I feel that we earned every customer and treated every single day like our first day in business, because it could be our last.”
A NEW SELF-SERVE FUELING STATION at Benson Municipal Airport was dedicated on June 22, with a lineup of dignitaries on hand for the ceremony.
The state-of-the-art fueling facility was made possible with funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant program administered by Arizona G&T Cooperatives.
The $360,000 low-cost loan helped pay for the project’s construction.
The fuel farm is expected to bring more air traffic to Benson while creating direct and indirect jobs. In addition, it’s hoped that Benson and the surrounding community will benefit from a revenue stream the facility is expected to generate.
LONGTIME BENSON CITY COUNCIL MEMBER Lupe Diaz resigned from his council position after he was appointed to fill State Rep. Becky Nutt’s seat.
Nutt, who represented Legislative District 14, had served in the state legislature since 2017 and resigned in October.
“I was sworn in on Nov. 23, and the day I took the oath of office, I resigned from the City Council,” said Diaz, who plans to run for the representative position in November’s election. “I’m currently campaigning for the position by making public appearances and collecting signatures.”
Diaz said he decided to serve on the state legislature because of concerns that he has at the state level.
“I’m concerned about the impacts that COVID has caused for our economy, and about the vaccination mandates,” he said. “The border issue is another big concern of mine. I’m also concerned about the direction public education is headed.”
Since starting office in November, Diaz has been assigned to the state Ways and Means Committee, the Land, Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee and the Education Committee.
ONE OF BENSON'S LANDMARKS was demolished in February to make way for a new Jack in the Box restaurant.
Galleano’s Italian Restaurant, located on the southwest corner of Fourth and Ocotillo streets, was built in 1960 as Hank’s Coffee Shop.
Built by the late Hank Fenn, the restaurant was a local favorite with a varied menu and good food, according to Don Fenn, Hank’s youngest sibling in a family of six brothers and seven sisters.
After selling the popular family restaurant around 1976, the establishment changed owners a few times, eventually becoming Galleano’s in 1999.
“I have some wonderful memories of the restaurant, and made a lot of friends there,” former owner Alice Galleano said during the week the restaurant was reduced to rubble. “The building’s demolition ends a 60-year Benson landmark, and it makes me sad.”
Don Fenn, who worked in his brother’s establishment for a few months in 1967, also shared memories of the place he knew as Hank’s Coffee Shop.
“One of the things that stands out in my mind is that you could get a big hamburger and an order of fries for $1.75 back then,” Fenn said.
Douglas
FOOD CITY CLOSED IN OCTOBER, leaving Douglas with just one grocery store and forcing an estimated 65 employees to find another form of work in what has been a struggling local economy.
Food City had been in the San Antonio Plaza since 1999, moving from what is now the ACT Call Center on 10th Street where it was then Mega Foods. Shortly after the move it was renamed Bashas' and in 2001 the name was changed to Food City.
Susy Ferra, public relations manager for Bashas', said the store had suffered a loss of business that dated back to the early 2000s when Walmart arrived and divided up the trade area. That, combined with a steady decrease in Douglas’ population, have meant that Douglas Food City has been struggling.
City leaders state they have been working diligently to find another grocery store to go into the now vacant building but so far, no solid leads have been shown.
ANA URQUIJO RETURNED TO DOUGLAS as city manager, filling a position manned by Luis Pedroza on an interim basis for about 10 months.
Urquijo was born and raised in Douglas and is a Douglas High School, Cochise College and University of Arizona graduate. She worked for the city of Douglas in a variety of capacities, her last being deputy city manager, retiring in 2016 after 24 years with the city.
She had been Tucson’s administrative services officer and director of human resources, working with former Douglas city manager Mike Ortega, the Tucson city manager.
IN NOVEMBER, A LOCAL WAR HERO, Sgt. 1st Class Frank G. Vejar, who was killed in the Korean War and declared missing in action, was finally laid to rest in the veterans section of Calvary Cemetery next to his parents.
Hundreds of Douglas residents showed up for the burial and the story of a Korean War hero returning home to be laid to rest.
Vejar enlisted in the Army in 1947 at the age of 16. It is believed he was killed in action on Nov. 30, 1950, on the Korean Peninsula near the Chosin Reservoir.
Vejar was buried with full military honors, which included the playing of taps and the traditional 21-gun salute, courtesy of the Fort Huachuca Honor Guard.
A GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY for a 87,502-square-foot addition was held at Douglas High School in August.
The project, which will cost about $27 million, began construction in September and is expected to be completed by August. The addition will include a new cafeteria, a commons area where students will be able to socialize and gather in a new and upgraded facility, a counseling department, 16 multipurpose and multiple science classrooms and an innovative area for DHS’ exceptional students with special needs. There will be multiple areas to increase and upgrade the CTE (career and technical education) programs and a new state-of-the-art facility for a performing arts program, to include a new space for the athletic and physical ed department.
One-hundred percent of the funding for the project is coming from the school facilities board and is being done at no cost to the taxpayers.
A NEW, STATE-OF-THE-ART SYNTHETIC TURF was installed at Armando de Lucas Stadium.
The Douglas school board approved the request, which cost $844,000. At its July board meeting the board learned the existing turf the Bulldogs were playing on, installed in 2010, was worn to the point where it was becoming an increased danger to the players.
Once removal of the old turf began additional problems were discovered in the gravel that was used to help the field drain properly. That led to additional expense bringing the total cost of the project to just less than $1 million.
The Douglas Bulldogs football team played on the new field for the first time Sept. 10 and beat their rivals from Bisbee 24-21. Both of Douglas’ football wins last season came on the new field. In November the Douglas school board unanimously agreed to rename the field “Gib Dawson Field.”
Willcox
CITY MANAGER CALEB BLASCHKE clarified the city’s plan for revitalizing city parks.
After getting through the first hurdle in the process of applying for a $2 million grant from the Arizona State Parks Department program, of which Willcox received only $1.5 million, the city’s next move was to reach out to local businesses for help supplementing the $4 million that has been budgeted to renovate city parks.
Blaschke said the city didn’t want to spend all of the $1.5 in grant money on just the first phase of the $4 million project. The city will be looking for donations from local businesses to aid in the project.
Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative offered to partner with the city to donate labor and equipment for installment of lights on playing fields.
“Their kids use the sporting lights and their end goal is to keep the lights at a low cost so that we don’t have to pass that on to the customer," Blaschke said. "They’re going to throw in staff time to install the lights for us. So that drops our cost down from $3 million to between $1 million and $1.5 million to make it more realistic for us."
SOURCE OF COFFEE QUICKLY BECAME a Willcox cultural hub.
“There has been lots of support from the community,” said co-owner Dana Suoursa, who was caught off guard by the community’s eagerness. He expected a building trickle, but he got an explosion of clientele after the Nov. 23 grand opening at 308 S. Haskell.
For owner brothers Dana and Michael Suorsa, the historic Saxon House was a passion project before it was ever a potential business. They had spent decades in real estate, but their circumstances and skill sets have revealed a new livelihood. It took years of renovating during off hours and “16 gallons of caulk” for the Suorsas to meld the Saxon House back together.
“I knew I could bring it back,” Dana Suorsa said.
The Suorsas had no background in coffee, but Dana and his wife, Debra, had a passion for delicious and responsibly sourced food. They did a lot of research on the coffee industry, both on the logistics and the ingredients, to figure out what should go in the cup.
Source of Coffee uses local suppliers for some ingredients, including milk from Torito Farms, which Dana said brings them fresh, processed milk within hours of milking.
WILLCOX THEATER AND ARTS INC., the organization that owns the Willcox Historic Theater adjacent Studio 128 and Palace of Art and Theater, was awarded a $20,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.
According to a press release from WTA, the grant is part of NEA’s “Grants for Arts Projects” and “is among 1,073 projects across America totaling $25 million that were selected during this first round of fiscal year 2021 funding in the Grants for Arts Projects funding category.”
“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support this project from Willcox Theater and Arts Inc.,” NEA Acting Chairman Ann Eilers said. “Willcox Theater and Arts Inc. is among the arts organizations across the country that have demonstrated creativity, excellence and resilience during this very challenging year.”
The Center of Art and Heritage will have three interlocking components that create a complex providing arts education, arts, heritage and cultural experiences, and broad community participation in creative endeavors: a performance multimedia theater, a creative studio and workshop space.
THE FUTURE OF WILLCOX CEMETERY was a major topic of discussion during the Feb. 18 City Council meeting. Blaschke presented the possibility of forming a committee to help with funding, cleaning up, renovations and community support for future projects associated with the cemetery’s maintenance.
Council members unanimously agreed that more discussion needed to be had on the cemetery and which council member would be appointed to help run the ad hoc committee.
THE DOWNTOWN WILLCOX REVITALIZATION Planning Town Hall met June 29 in partnership with Ryan Givens, senior planner and urban designer with Stantec, a design and consulting company.
Givens delivered a brief presentation during the town hall based on what he and Blaschke discussed regarding the revitalization plans for downtown.
Givens kicked things off by talking about brownfield sites and why the city might potentially have a few of the sites, as the city dates to 1880.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, brownfields are real property, the expansion, redevelopment or reuse of which may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant.
Mayor Mike Laws stressed the importance of having an environmental study done by the EPA when purchasing new property, just like he has done for at least three businesses he has owned over more than 45 years as a Willcox resident. He noted you can ask the EPA if an assessment has been done in the past on incorporated the property, potentially reducing any assessment fee.
“When you look at the older buildings and the older lots that they have downtown there’s a high probability that you might have some areas that are brown, that you might have some illegal dumping,” Givens said.