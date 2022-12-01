BISBEE — As ordered by Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley in a ruling Thursday afternoon, two members of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors approved the canvass and allowed the county elections director to finally send the 2022 general election results to the Secretary of State’s office by the court set 5 p.m. deadline.
The hearing sprung from two lawsuits filed against Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby. Judd and Crosby refused to approve the canvass as originally presented by Elections Director Lisa Marra on Nov. 18 and tabled the matter to Nov. 28, which was the deadline to submit election results to the state. However, Crosby and Judd refused to make a decision that day and tabled it again until Dec. 2.
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs filed a suit Nov. 28 when they refused to approve the canvass as required by state statute and the Arizona Elections Procedure Manual (EPM).
The Arizona branch of the Alliance for Retired Americans and county resident Stephani Stevenson also filed suit, just as they did when Crosby and Judd tried to force a last-minute hand count of ballots which is not covered under Arizona statutes or the 2019 EPM. The effort was touted to be a way to reestablish confidence in the voting systems in the state in the minds of some county voters.
A group of men from Maricopa County who believe the tabulation machines were not certified – a charge which was refuted by Marra and Hobbs – had come to the meetings to push their agenda to disparage the voting equipment in Arizona.
Judd and Crosby provided a new arena to test the waters and, as a result, strained the patience of Hobbs, who by law has to canvass the statewide election results no later than Dec. 8.
However, as attorney for the state Andrew Gaona, with Coppersmith Brockleman PLC, noted, Hobbs already set a date to get with the governor, the attorney general and a judge to go over the results once she has verified and proofed all the information needed for the canvass. He said asking her to reschedule such high ranking officials with busy schedules would be difficult if not impossible. Therefore, he asked McGinley to order the supervisors to follow the law and give approval.
Jillian Andrews, with Herrera Arellano, LLP, and Lali Madduri, with the Elias Law Group, wanted the opportunity to call the supervisors for questioning, but since the supervisors had no legal representation, the judge refused the request.
Just two hours prior to the hearing, the supervisors held an emergency meeting to hire attorney McDaniel McCauley, with Daniel Law Group in Scottsdale. However, McCauley did not show up for the hearing online or in person and did not file paperwork with the court.
When Crosby asked for a continuance until Dec. 5 or 6 due to the absence of the attorney, McGinley denied the request and said there had been enough time for the supervisors to have their counsel available, since they knew late Monday what Hobbs had set in motion.
“The Secretary of State is not at fault,” said McGinley. “She has to follow a process to assemble and proof all the documentation for the canvass prior to meeting with the governor, attorney general and a judge. They were operating under the assumption you would approve the canvass Monday. You have violated your duty. This is just a matter of law and the attorney does not need five days to prepare a defense.
“You are four days past the deadline. The secretary of state has a meeting with state officials on Monday. If you do not pass this, the voters of Cochise County will be disenfranchised which is a dire consequence for voters. A delay is not acceptable.”
He continued saying the two members of the board had made statements about the elections problems in Maricopa County and called it a “bad faith action.” They had failed to follow the law.
There are exceptions to the approval, but they involve problems with missing ballots, which was not the case with Cochise County, he explained. And, even if that was the case, they could still approve the election results from vote centers with no problems.
He said the 2019 EPM was the most recent law and should be followed along with ARS. 16-642 which sets the canvass as a duty to be performed by the board of supervisors who have no authority to change any of the results.
“You have a non-discretionary duty,” he said.
Gaona said Hobbs requested the supervisors meet later that afternoon to approve the canvas.
“We know there is an agenda item for the approval tomorrow, but there is no guarantee it would be approved, as they have shown,” added Gaona.
“The secretary wants no more games, no more excuses. She will file contempt charges if they fail to do it.”
Crosby had hoped to push off the canvass so he and Judd could bring back the Maricopa contingent bent on pleading a case of uncertified voting systems on Friday, Dec. 2, with representatives from the secretary’s office to offer their counter argument on why the machines should be trusted.
He also claimed the agenda item had not been properly described so the outside witnesses he had lined up could speak. He wanted to hear from them, again. The Maricopa men had already discussed their concerns in a three-hour meeting last month.
Judd said Hobbs could wait for the Cochise County results and just work on the other counties who already approved their cavasses.
When McGinley asked her if she would approve the results at the Friday meeting, she said she would “be respectful of the voters in the county,” but also said, “We shall see.”
English, who has been opposed to the delays at the expense of the county’s voters from the beginning and has repeatedly disagreed with Judd and Crosby, told the judge, “It would be my desire that you tell the board to meet today to certify the results. They have said before that they would approve the results and they did not.”
She said the reason Judd and Crosby wanted the Friday meeting was so “they could have a smackdown between the secretary of state and the election deniers. This circus is not necessary. I’ve had enough. The public has had enough. I have no problem with certifying the results today.”
Andrews and Madduri agreed, as did Gaona who added, “The secretary of state will not participate in such an event.”
McGinley said he saw no reason to wait and ordered the supervisors to hold an emergency meeting and approve the canvass or be guilty of contempt.
When the supervisors convened the meeting 90 minutes later, Crosby was not present.
Judd said they had succeed in having their voices heard and believed she had “done a good job” listening to her constituents.
“I can’t say enough how important the effort was,” added Judd. “But, we must follow the judge’s order, even though it will disappoint a lot of people.”English stated, “Some issues are not be solved at the county level. Look to the state to make the changes you want. We can only do what the legislature allows. It’s time to move forward. We have a new port of entry to deal with, and a new animal shelter, and the jail district. We need to move on to other business of the county.
She told Judd, “I thank you for bringing up your concerns, but we need to follow the legislation.”
Judd stated, “This brings to light how the constitution protects people from the government. This experience has taught me we need to control government and listen to the people.”
Hobbs issued the following statement after the ruling, “Today’s court decision was a win for Arizona’s democracy and ensures that all Arizonans will have their votes counted. Cochise County has been ordered to canvass today, and the state certification of the 2022 General Election will proceed as scheduled on Monday.”