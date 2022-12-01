BISBEE — As ordered by Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley in a ruling Thursday afternoon, two members of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors approved the canvass and allowed the county elections director to finally send the 2022 general election results to the Secretary of State’s office by the court set 5 p.m. deadline.

The hearing sprung from two lawsuits filed against Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby. Judd and Crosby refused to approve the canvass as originally presented by Elections Director Lisa Marra on Nov. 18 and tabled the matter to Nov. 28, which was the deadline to submit election results to the state. However, Crosby and Judd refused to make a decision that day and tabled it again until Dec. 2.

