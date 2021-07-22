EDITOR'S NOTE:
Where does our food come from? Some people might tell you that it comes from the grocery store, or super market.
It may be easy to understand this mentality due to modern conveniences, instant gratification as well as just living in a bountiful country where food is abundant and easily acquired.
While times can be tough for some in the United States, there are always charity outlets or local commodity distributions for one to acquire food.
Obviously food doesn’t come from a store or truck, it comes from farms and ranches where dedicated hard working people do their best to cultivate it for everyone to consume.
The lion’s share of U.S. farms and ranches are considered small though the Census of Agriculture says that large farms produce most of the market value of agricultural production.
On a local level, even though the numbers may have dropped over the years, there are farmers and ranchers who still make food available through stores and farmers markets. This is where small farms and ranches shine as they bring their products to sell locally.
In Arizona, agriculture is a multi billion dollar industry with farmland composing over one quarter of the total land in the state.
Under what might be considered normal circumstances and everything is equal, a farmer and rancher’s life is challenging on its own. Things for several ranches and farms however, have not been normal for decades now when you add to the mix of having to deal with the ongoing illegal immigration situation that the government can’t or won’t resolve.
The Herald/Review will be featuring a cross section of these Cochise County farmers and ranchers throughout the year. Some will be recent start-up extra small operations, while others will be larger with generational legacy ties to running their operation.
Donna Henricks 7/25/2021
No matter how you parse it, growing food, whether it be produce or meat is hard and difficult work. While some farms and ranches spread out as far as the eye can see, others can be small and self contained such as Donna Henricks’ greenhouse farm in Hereford.
Henricks said, “I have always loved growing things. I started growing vegetables when I was about 11 years old when we moved from the city to a small place out in the country.
For Henricks it is a family affair as well as a labor of love as she carries on her late father’s tradition. Henricks uses her step mother’s greenhouses to cultivate her crops.
Henricks started by helping her father out about 8 years-ago. She then became more and more involved as time went on. Her father, Irwin Kilanski, farmed in these greenhouses for years. Henricks said, “My father was known as “The Lettuce Man” at the markets.
She said her father passed away two-years-ago and she’s carrying on his legacy.
In the morning she toils in the hot greenhouses for as long as she dares. Then relenting to the oppressive heat she waits until the sun begins to set so she can finish picking, cutting and rinsing the produce. Henricks completes the process by weighing and packing the freshly picked vegetables.
When Henricks travels to the market she has to get there early so she can set up and display the food. She mentions that she’ll probably sell out within the first hour or so as customers flock to her stand.
Donna Henricks is a small volume farmer and sells produce at both the Sierra Vista and Bisbee weekly markets. She said, “I grow produce for myself and to sell at the farmers markets.” She says that during the slower, hotter summer months she may only go to one market a week.
Henricks proudly states that she plants everything from seed. She begins the process by planting the seeds in her nursery beds, then they are transplanted to the growing beds.
Henricks says her dad, Irwin, taught her how to grow produce in Arizona. She said, “I take the produce to the markets so I know the people are eating healthy. Because everything I grow here is organic.”