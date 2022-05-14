The University of Arizona’s College of Applied Science and Technology held its graduation ceremony last week at the Klein Center for the Performing Arts. UA graduate Amenah Carter happily walks the stage after receiving her diploma.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Cochise College observed its annual graduation ceremony where approximately 300 students showed up on the institution’s Sierra Vista campus. Graduate Kimberly Orona celebrates at the gathering.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Graduating student Sara Robinson Camarena delivers a speech during the UA event.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
An aptly decorated mortarboard of a graduating nursing student displays gratitude.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Cochise College graduate Kevin Chavez enjoys his time at last week’s commencement event on the Sierra Vista campus.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
A grateful graduate receives gifts for her hard work at Friday’s affair in Sierra Vista.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
A content Cochise College grad makes his way to the seating area in the opening procession of last week’s event.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Cochise graduate Kate Polakowski says hello to her goddaughter and niece, Claire Rivera, during Friday’s commencement ceremony.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Congratulations are in order for Eugene Korlikov.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
An exuberant Victoria Lucero waits for the ceremony to begin.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Alma Chavez captures the moment with fellow graduates.
