BISBEE — To ensure success of the historical renovation of Camp Naco, an expert in the field, R. Brooks Jeffery, will oversee the project.
During Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, Mayor Ken Budge and council members Mel Sowid, Anna Cline, Frank Davis and Joni Giacomino approved the contract with him at the rate of $100 an hour.
“We are hitting the ground running with two grants to restore parts of Camp Naco,” said City Manager Steve Pauken.
A $3.5 million grant from the Mellon Foundation for Camp Naco requires a strategic preservation consultant be hired to handle the project, which will stabilize existing adobe on some buildings and the restoration of others.
There is much to be done to stabilize the 23 remaining buildings and Jeffrey will oversee the project for two years to preserve as much as possible. The plan includes rehabilitating the former officer’s club and the hospital to create a classroom and public meeting places for the community as well as restoring the parade grounds for a variety of community events.
Bisbee, the community of Naco, Ariz., the Naco Heritage Alliance and the State Historic Preservation Office are involved in the project, which will bring renewed interest in the part played by the Buffalo Soldiers, an African American regiment that helped tame the West and protected the border during the Mexican Revolution.
Per the agreement, the consultant will vet candidates for a Naco Heritage Alliance executive director position, maintain the camp’s status on the National Register of Historic Places, vet contractors and provide strategic direction for the overall project development. He will provide reports on the project's progress to the city council.
“Jeffrey agreed to work on all of the logistics involved with getting the project going from the ground up, freeing up existing staff time of our current employees. The Mellon Foundation grant budgets up to $250,000 over two years for the consulting work and associated expenses,” said Pauken.
He said Jeffrey is a prominent architect in Arizona, affiliated with the University of Arizona with a long list of professional credentials. He is professor emeritus of architecture in the College of Architecture, Planning, and Landscape Architecture with an emphasis on heritage conservation. Since 1988, his teaching, research and outreach projects have advanced heritage conservation as part of a comprehensive ethic of environmental, cultural, and economic sustainability throughout the world, including the Middle East, Latin America and the American Southwest. At CAPLA, he has held the positions of associate dean, chair of the Heritage Conservation Graduate Program, director of the Drachman Institute and much more.
Jeffrey will be paid up to $175,000 for the first year and $75,000 in the second year of development.
The mayor and council also approved an agreement with Poster Mirto McDonald, an architecture firm specializing in historic preservation, community architecture and urban planning, to update the camp’s 2015 strategic preservation plan for $7,712.
Besides the plan review, the work includes an assessment of any changes in the conditions of the buildings and and update of material and labor costs as they have risen since 2015. The update presupposes the project will be largely built out in a single phase using recently acquired state grant funds and private foundation funds.
“Since Poster Mirto McDonald is responsible for the prior plan, it makes sense to contract with them for the update due to their familiarity with Camp Naco, their history of historic preservation work in Southern Arizona, and their access to the already completed work, which will lower the costs of updating the prior plan,” said Pauken.
In other action, Bisbee’s two fire stations and the Copper Queen Library will finally get the old swamp coolers off the roofs and replaced with new air conditioning units for a total of $243,764. The contact award went to Comfort Systems USA and the new units are expected to be installed in early summer. A new air conditioner is vital to preserving the books and the library and preventing mold damage.
The fire department will be getting a used 1998 pumper truck with 29,000 miles on the engine. Chief Jim Richardson explained the truck is yellow and will have to be repainted red at a cost of $6,000 to $8,000. He said the truck did have some wear and tear, but overall it was in good shape mechanically. It will replace a 1991 International fire truck. Money will come from the American Rescue Plan Act.
A new bridge/driveway across the drainage channel to access property owned by Leslie York at 625 Tombstone Canyon can move forward after unanimous approval of the mayor and council. A structural engineering report demonstrated the proposed replacement driveway will be sufficiently supported by both the property and channel’s structure and will not adversely affect the channel.
The council also adopted the 2022 multi–jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan as written by Cochise County’s Emergency Management team. All county cities are included in the plan. The purpose is to identify natural hazards that impact the various jurisdictions located within Cochise County, assess the vulnerability and risk posed by those hazards to community-wide human and structural assets, develop strategies for the mitigation of identified hazards, present future maintenance procedures for the plan and document the planning process.
Matthew Guerny, public works director, received approval for the repair of two more retaining walls — one on Clawson Avenue, the other on Opera Drive. One on Temby was rebuilt last year by Miller Engineers Inc., and it will replace the retaining walls for about $39,000. Guerny said the status of the engineering for the remaining two walls is at 30% completion.