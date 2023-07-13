BISBEE — Last year, the state Legislature offered counties the opportunity to develop fraud-proof ballots and provided $1 million to pay for studies by reputable firms to reach that goal.
Only Cochise County Recorder David Stevens took up the challenge, so the state awarded him the $1 million to follow through on the project. Stephens was awarded the grant to develop a fraud-proof ballot in October and, at the time, said he had until May 1 to spend the money. Then he said he had until May 31.
During the July 11 meeting of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors, Stevens said the state had given him to the end of the year to complete the study and report back to the Legislature.
The problem was the lack of an official, written notification to prove the deadline was extended, Supervisor Ann English noted.
Stephens agreed to provide the board with written proof of the new deadline set by the state.
English also did not remember Stephens bringing the request to pay $187,000 for the Runbeck Election Services Inc. before the board.
Runbeck supplied a dandy roll, which is a custom made metal roller that creates watermarks on documents. The company also provided 20,000 pounds of paper and 75,000 parent sheets with an invoice dated Jan. 18, 2023. The bill was paid on Feb. 16.
“You’ve already done something with the first vendor,” said English. “We did not approve a proposal from them. All of this has to come before the board for approval.”
Stephens said Runbeck was registered with the state and so he did not need to come before the board for approval.
“Since they’re in the state system, they go through a different set of rules,” Stephens replied.
He told English he thought the board approved the contract in April, but a review of the agendas and minutes for the month did not indicate the subject was brought up or discussed or that a payment was approved by the supervisors.
Stephens said he would go back and figure out in what meeting it was approved.
English responded, “Even if they are a qualified vendor, they still have to come before us for approval. You’ve seen other grants timelines extended in this room.”
She cited Arizona Statute, which stated, “No award will be made to any vendor without the prior approval from the Board of Supervisors.”
Stephens again said the board already approved and paid Runbeck, which required payment prior to the work.
English replied, “We didn’t approve that vendor. How are we making requests for proposals and accepting these things when we don’t have written proof? Word of mouth does not count.”
She wanted proof in writing of the extension before awarding contracts to Authentix Inc. and Pro Vote Solutions and wanted to table the matter until more information could be provided.
Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby agreed and the discussion was tabled until the July 25 meeting.
The agenda item
Stephens' item on the July 11 agenda concerned the hiring of two firms that specialize in producing secure document paper — Authentix Inc. and Pro Vote Solutions — to continue his study of costs for secure ballots. Each company is to provide paper for ballots and exhibit the differences in security markings to prevent fraud in accordance with Arizona Statute 16-504, approved in 2022. It has a long list of considerations to establish a ballot that cannot be tampered with or be copied.
When he has all the information and pricing on the different offerings of the companies, he is required to write a report and submit it to the state Legislature, which will decide the level of security needed to be used in the ballot paper.
Companies that responded
Authentix Inc. quoted a fee of $30,800 for delivery of 8,000 ballots of two sizes imbedded with a variety of countermeasures in the paper. Security features are only detectable on the primary side of the voting ballots. The price includes the devices for detection and authentication of the security features. The ballots will be supplied in a roll format, printed two–across and centered on the roll.
The firm stated, “We will need to understand the scope in greater detail to properly scope and price the effort. We will work with customer post–award to define any applicable support that is required.”
Authentix explained in its proposal, “There is a minimum print run size, including artwork design, layout and press plate preparation, minimum ink and material required for each of the multiple print station reservoirs on the press line, and a minimum print run size for initializing, testing, quality control, pull through, cutting, finishing and waste”
Pro Vote Solutions costs run $1,322 for 1,000 ballots, 8.5 inches by 11 inches, to $1,315.64 for 1,000 ballots, 8.5 inches by 14 inches. The company can add a “ghost mark” for enhanced security at the additional cost of $436.28 per 1,000 ballots sized 8.5 inches by 11 inches and $432.82 per 1,000 ballots sized 8.5 inches by 14 inches. There are other sizes of paper as well.
Tests will be done to insure the ballots are readable by and compatible with the county’s election system.
Stephens said in an interview, “I want to test the ballots on the machines of ESS and Dominion.”
It could take the Legislature until 2026 to make any changes.
"There won't be new ballots for the 2024 general election," he said.