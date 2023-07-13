election issue

Cochise County Supervisor Ann English questions County Recorder David Stevens remotely regarding election issues during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

BISBEE — Last year, the state Legislature offered counties the opportunity to develop fraud-proof ballots and provided $1 million to pay for studies by reputable firms to reach that goal.

Only Cochise County Recorder David Stevens took up the challenge, so the state awarded him the $1 million to follow through on the project. Stephens was awarded the grant to develop a fraud-proof ballot in October and, at the time, said he had until May 1 to spend the money. Then he said he had until May 31.

