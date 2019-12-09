In the Sunday story on the Sierra Club's Military Outdoors Program, it was incorrectly stated how Sergio Avila earned his United States citizenship. Avila gained citizenship via a green card. The Herald/Review regrets the error.
In the Sunday story on the Sierra Club's Military Outdoors Program, it was incorrectly stated how Sergio Avila earned his United States citizenship. Avila gained citizenship via a green card. The Herald/Review regrets the error.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.