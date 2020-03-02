In the SoCo Magazine story on author Michael Gregory, the publisher of his book was incorrectly named. It was published by Red Dragonfly Press. The Herald/Review regrets the error.
Correction
Shar Porier
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
-
Two arrested on fraud charges
-
No bail for accused child molester, judge rules
-
Couple accused of abusing children sever parental rights
-
Bradley Grant Roush, 77
-
Just say YES! Expo showcases student science projects
-
Arthur E. Chavira, 60
-
Hunter program between Northrop Grumman and Army ending; jobs leaving the area
-
Signatures sought for support of county animal shelter
-
Sierra Vista council approves entertainment district, Stonegarden grant
-
Ringleader of Cochise County meth enterprise gets 14 years in prison
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.