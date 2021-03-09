BISBEE — Due to the lack of court reporters, Cochise County will continue with Revolutionary Text LLC to provide remote recordings of court proceedings as it has for the last five years.
In Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of Supervisors, Rita Shipley, with Court Administration, explained the county contracted with the firm in 2016 and the contract expired on Feb. 22. Court recorders are mostly used in criminal proceedings, and thanks to the use of the remote recording contract the county obligation to provide recordings was met.
“We were the first courtroom in the nation to embrace remote reporting and it has been a successful new approach to create a record of court proceedings, while also addressing the court reporter shortage,” Shipley told Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby.
The county began losing court reporters in 2014, mainly to retirement, she explained. Two of the six reporters retired in early 2014, followed by two in 2019 and two in 2020, she said. It is not just Cochise County who lacks court reporters — it is a nationwide problem. Even the schools that trained court reporters have closed.
Though the county has advertised court reporter jobs, there have been no takers, with the exception of one person who was not certified in Arizona. Shipley plans to keep advertising on a larger scale to try to get more candidates, but for the time being the remote recorders are the only option.
We have expanded the recruitment efforts to a national level and increased the starting salary from $53,000 to $57,000,” she noted.
The cost for the four-month service is $75,000 and will run through June 30. The supervisors unanimously approved it.
The state Senate introduced a bill, SB 1267, which will allow remote recording of proceedings in lieu of court reporters and end the requirement of utilizing court reporters to capture the record, Shipley said.
“The court is currently required by rule and statute with the creation of a record. Rule and statute specify the means by which a record may be created and when the attendance of a certified court reporter is required. Historically, the court was able to meet these requirements primarily through the use of staff court reporters,” Shipley said.
“If the bill passes, the court will no longer have to pay for court recorders, it will be an expense picked up by either party in the case involved,” she said. “They can hire one on their own or we’ll be able to refer them to court reporters.”
If a court reporter or stenographer needs to be used, the bill states, “if available, on written request from either party at least five court days before a trial or hearing, if the matter: a) arises out of an indictment or information unless the court finds a trial is required to start within the five days in order to comply with a victim's or defendant's right to a speedy trial; or b) regards sexually violent persons.”
“We are also initiating the Request for Proposals process for remote recording companies as contracts are required to go out to bid every five years,” she added. “We would like to evaluate the market.”
Fix on Cascabel Road curve again delayed
An effort by Judd to improve the line of sight around a curve on N. Cascabel Road in Willcox was again tabled by the supervisors as they await further information from the county engineer.
In 2018, the Elam family who lives on the curve asked Judd for help as they and others in the area are concerned with drivers speeding through the curve, which has a number of driveways in the vicinity. The Elams’ driveway is right on the curve and they fear an accident could happen as they try to drive out onto Cascabel Road.
“There are many driveways converging in this hilly area and all neighbors requested speed limit to be lowered from the north also plus curve signs to be installed,” Judd explained. “This attention is much appreciated, but the lack of visibility from Elams’ driveway combined with their advancing ages has caused further concern.”
Eighteen years ago, when the Elam family moved to their home on Cascabel Road, it was less traveled. Now traffic has increased and they see the curve as a danger to their safety.
One fix proposed by the county engineering department in 2019 would cost $60,000 for removal of the hill blocking the line of sight. Judd deemed it was too expensive.
Judd wanted to use her community enhancement fund, which all three supervisors have to help communities in their districts with roads, cleanup efforts and other community needs. The funds come from Highway User Revenue Funds which are explicitly used for road building and maintenance, bridge repair and maintenance and other infrastructure needs. During the COVID-19 slowdown, the supervisors gave up those funds to make sure the Highway Department had what it needed to follow the work schedule as planned. Those funds were returned to the supervisors as the impact of the shutdown was not as great as anticipated.
The new plan would remove a portion of the hill for $9,900 and would require the county to obtain permission to perform work on private land.
Now, however, the land to be cleared may partially be owned by the county, Judd said.
Watkins was to survey the land Wednesday and find the markers. If the land does belong to the county, Watkins suggested obtaining right of way on the other side of the street so the county has the ability to maintain the road.
The next meeting will be held March 23 at 10 a.m.