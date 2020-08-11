BISBEE — For the past few years, the county has been actively seeking a medical professional to oversee health issues at the Cochise County jail, satellite jails and the county health department clinics.
With the unanimous approval Tuesday, the county Board of Supervisors Tom Borer, Ann English and Peggy Judd were finally able to tick that box and call it complete as they approved the contract with Dr. Carol Hippenmeyer, internal medicine and emergency medical specialist.
She will act as the medical director and will support detention medical services at the Cochise County Jail and public health clinics for $6,233.33 per month for the next year. It is expected she will be needed for around 10 to 14 hours per month.
A physician was needed to mitigate risk to inmates who may suffer from illnesses and addictions, as well as ensure proper care was being taken at all the public health clinics located across the county in Bisbee, Douglas, Willcox, Sierra Vista and Benson, according to documentation provided.
Currently, daily clinical needs are managed by a nurse practitioner and clinics are supported by a team of registered nurses. Both the nurse practitioner and nurse manager are certified by the National Commission on Correctional Healthcare.
Hippenmeyer is tasked with serving an average of 230 inmates a month, though limited to outpatient ambulatory capacity, according to the contract.
She will review all medical policies, participate in edits and update as needed, provide support in complex cases and provide occasional educational offerings to the nursing team, judges and detention leaders. She will also provide collaboration on shared clients for specialty medical services that are coordinated to community based providers and provide collaboration on shared clients for mental health services provided by telehealth with a psychiatrist.
Additionally, Hippenmeyer will oversee the county’s tuberculosis and the sexually transmitted diseases programs, as well as family planning services and the vaccine program.
The Cochise Health and Social Services director may assign other duties.
Gabe Lavine, county emergency services director, stated, “We needed physician level oversight for the county clinics and the jails. This higher quality of care at the jails will reduce the overall risk.”
English said, “I’m glad Carrie (Langley, health director) finally found someone.”
The supervisors also approved requests from Douglas Unified and Elfrida Elementary UNified School Districts to levy for cash deficit corrections. Douglas Unified requested a correction change of 1.1433 and Elfrida Element rate change went to 1.3673.
DUSD stated in a letter, the administration was concerned all property taxes would not be collected this year. “We are running in the black now, but we need to levy for $850,000 now,” stated Cesar Soto, financial director.
EEUSD Susan Ochoa, business consultant, shared the same concerns of lower collections of property taxes and requested a levy of $111,871.26.
In his report, county administrator Ed Gilligan praised the Elections Department staff for a smooth election and acknowledged the inherent problem with the crash of the county’s website as too many people went online for vote counts at the same time. The IT staff did get the site up and running after the traffic slowed down.
He explained the cost of having a website which could survive such an overwhelming public need would have to be outsourced to a much larger firm, such as Microsoft, at a much higher annual cost. Since the main issues arise with the Presidential Elections every four years, he recommended leaving the system as is.
Gilligan also informed the supervisors a work session would be held with Santa Cruz County officials in regard to the agreement to use its juvenile detention facilities.
The work session would also include representatives from the courts and could be held within the next few weeks.