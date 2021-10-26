BISBEE — Though the rate of new COVID–19 infections continues to climb, hospitalizations of patients has decreased over the past two weeks.
Cochise Health and Social Services (CHSS) Director Alicia Thompson, county lead epidemiologist Martha Montano and school liaison epidemiologist Daniel Williamson provided an overview of the latest data to the county Board of Supervisors during a work session on Oct. 22.
The county had 1,348 positive cases over the past two weeks with 22 new hospitalizations and five more deaths, said Montano. Data shows the county has had 15,328 cases of Covid-19 which resulted in 872 hospitalizations and 335 deaths since the start of the pandemic last year.
Since June 26, breakthrough cases of the COVID–19 delta variant were found in 377 vaccinated people and 10 ended up in the hospital, reported Montano. In the pre–delta time frame, only 24 of those vaccinated experienced breakthrough cases. A breakthrough case is noted when a vaccinated person contracts the virus after completing the primary series of an FDA–authorized COVID–19 vaccine.
Montano said, “People need to get their vaccinations and their boosters to slow the spread of the virus.”
Now, 62,165 of eligible county residents are fully vaccinated, she added.
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have approved the Moderna, Janssen and Pfizer vaccine boosters for eligible people 65 years old and up, people 18 and up in long term care or who have underlying medical conditions and those who work in high risk settings can get the shot for continued protection, said Thompson.
“There is no shortage of vaccine for booster shots,” she added. “People aged 12 and up are eligible to go anywhere to get them.”
Though during the last meeting, it was said people could not mix the vaccines, now Thompson said the booster can be a different brand from the original shots. The Janssen, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are considered to be interchangeable.
In a follow up interview, Thompson said the Advisory Committee on immunization Practices (ACIP) provides guidance on vaccines. This group of immunization specialists reviews data and determines how to proceed.
“Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received and others, may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots," said Thompson.
She also said CHSS was keeping a constant eye on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure the county keeps up with the ever-changing information and guidance on the COVID–19 virus.
“The guidelines are changing constantly as new data comes in,” Thompson said. “We make the decisions we can in the moment and often times, we have to revise our guidelines and do something different. That has been a challenge. As we learn, we make adjustments. ”
Adult doses cannot be used for children. It is possible the Pfizer vaccine will be available for children aged five to 11 beginning in November which will help curb the positive cases among them, she said.
To start, the county’s recognized vaccine providers will order approved pediatric Pfizer doses through CHSS.
“It’s a myth that children do not get severe illnesses,” Thompson continued. “There are children getting really sick who go to the emergency departments, but don’t have to be hospitalized. They are staying at home. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been a 10–fold increase in positive cases of children from birth to four years old. It’s a nasty, nasty virus.”
Another myth is it costs money to get tested for the virus, she continued. All COVID–19 testing is free no matter where one goes.
She asked anyone who was asked to pay for a test call CHSS and the county will cease sending them the test kits. Cochise Community Health Clinics, Inc. has an open testing site at no cost.
In his school report, Williamson said there have been 590 positive cases, 82 cases more than the two weeks ago, and three children were hospitalized since the start of the school year Aug. 4. Of the 66 schools in the county, 42 of them meet the definition of an outbreak, up by two schools in the past two weeks.
Only one school in the county is taking advantage of free classroom testing throughout the grades, Thompson said. By testing each class, the school can more easily control the spread of COVID-19.
“Testing can prevent the spread of the virus to other classrooms,” she said. “It allows the school to get ahead of the virus, so we are encouraging the schools to join the testing program.”
Supervisor Ann English stated, “I hope the public will show more concern and get vaccinated. This pandemic is not normal. We need to do all we can and that includes social distancing, washing hands and masking to keep from getting sick.”
To view the meeting online, visit the county site: https://destinyhosted.com/agenda_publish.cfm?id=26244&mt=ALL&get_month=10&get_year=2021&dsp=ag&seq=2264.