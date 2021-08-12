BISBEE — The 2020 General Election figures show registered voters in Cochise County turned out in numbers far surpassing the previous six years with a 74 percent voter turnout.
Lisa Marra, county Director of Elections, gave the members of the Board of Supervisors the annual election department update during a work session Aug. 10 and provided Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby with a table showing the dramatic increase since 2014.
During the time between the 2018 General Election and the 2020 General Election, 12,000 additional residents registered to vote. Total votes cast of the 82,018 registered voters were 60,963, according to documents provided by Marra.
Early votes through mail in ballots or votes cast at the Recorder’s Office prior to the election totaled 80 percent and showed the gaining popularity of convenience over casting votes in person at the 17 polling locations around the county. At the polling locations, a total of 12,484 votes were cast, which shows the waning popularity of people voting in person over the past six years.
She said she was searching for a new Elfrida site as the Elfrida Fire Department does not have enough room for in person voting. One of the places she contacted was the Elfrida Elementary School, and the administration was willing to allow the cafeteria to be used as a polling site.
“There’s a 2,500 square foot building not in use anymore,” Marra said. “I’m excited about that.”
She decided to move the Douglas VC 1 polling location to the Cochise County Douglas Service Center on G Avenue.
“And, I would suggest keeping that as a permanent location,” she added.
Since the poll books in use since 2015 will need to be replaced, she anticipates purchasing 70 new books at a cost of around $94,000. The new books need to be ordered two or three months before the next election so staff can test them and get them set up. The new polling books will be easier to use for the election volunteers.
Crosby suggested more clarity in what can and cannot be done as far as political signs on church property, as it created some confusion at one site last year.
Marra said when a church allows their property to be used by the public, a 75- foot buffer creates a public place around the polling center.
Within that 75 feet, no political signs or other campaigning related activities are allowed, according to Arizona statute.
The law also prohibits private citizens, even if properly licensed, from entering the 75-foot limit of a voting location with a weapon. Further, since some voting locations are located in schools, it may be unlawful to bring a firearm on school property, even outside the 75-foot limit. Carrying firearms could result in unlawful voter intimidation.
“We have a good relationship with the churches,” she said.
Some of the 2020 Census data is expected to be released soon, but she did not know what data it will contain.
With the growth of Arizona’s population in certain areas, the redistricting of legislative and congressional district maps will be open for discussion in listening sessions held around the state by the Independent Redistricting Committees.
On Thursday, Aug.12, the Census Bureau did release redistricting data to the states and the public which will help in establishing new district boundaries for congressional, legislative and local district boundaries. The Census Bureau reported it will also deliver the final redistricting data toolkit to all states and the public by Sept. 30.