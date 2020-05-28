BISBEE — Cochise County received its first ever award for the budget team’s presentation of the 2019-2020 fiscal year budget from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) last month.
The GFOA established the Distinguished Program in 1984 to encourage and assist state and local governments to prepare budget documents of the very highest quality that reflect both the guidelines established by the National Advisory Council on State and Local Budgeting and the GFOA’s best practices on budgeting and to recognize individual governments that succeed in achieving that goal, according to the GFOA website.
County Budget Manager Daniel Duchon explained, “It was a team effort. Budget, finance, all departments and all elected offices participated in crafting this document. The elected officials and department directors all listed their accomplishments, goals, priorities and duties of their departments—they all responded big time to report to the taxpayer.”
The award is given to any organization that meets the GFOA’s required criteria, added Duchon.
However, he noted the Arizona State Auditor General does not mandate the same requirements. Arizona “only mandates a county to publish a roughly 10 page budget document. This document is condensed to such a degree that no citizen can glean any meaningful information from it and can really only be interpreted and understood by those with professional experience in government finance, like auditors.”
The decision to create such a document, exhibiting professional standards and best practices, “is a sign of the organization maturing — from a level of doing just the minimum per law, to the level of providing meaningful documentation of its spending to its citizens in a document built for them,” added Duchon.
County Administrator Ed Gilligan determined the need for an understandable budget document for the public and assigned the major project to Duchon.
Gilligan said, “Dan’s work on behalf of our taxpayers has consistently been award–worthy. He, like each of our professional team members, is focused on improving service, saving money, and being transparent. Our Board wants to provide clear, easy to understand financial information to the public and Dan is getting the job done. Last year’s budget book was an incredible improvement, and it will continue to improve each year.”
To Duchon and his team in budget and finance, working with the various departments through the budget process to create a document the public could understand and then submit it to the GFOA’s award program was a “solid” effort.
The documents submitted to the awards program are reviewed by selected members of the GFOA professional staff and by outside reviewers with experience in public sector budgeting. To receive the award, the county had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for an effective budget presentation.
“The award represents a significant achievement by the entity. It reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America,” states the GFOA.
Gilligan added, “Dan’s upcoming budget classes are another example of his initiative and motivation to serve the public. Rather than limiting participation to our managers, he has opened them to everyone.”
Duchon starts budget webinars todayDuchon is offering a series of six webinars each Friday beginning Friday, May 29 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. through July 10. There will be no July 3 webinar due to the Independence Day holiday.
Through the meetings, he wants to provide professional development for employees as well as present the county budget to residents in an open and transparent manner to improve public understanding.
“And, sharpen my saw—going back through books and notes from graduate school and now teaching these subjects is great professional development for me. My career is progression where I am growing from entry level positions to leadership roles, and I would like to give back to the profession,” said Duchon.
So how does one make numbers on a spreadsheet come alive and hold interest?
“Memes,” he laughed. “It’s going to be a little dry, it’s government taxation, but I’ll try to bring in local examples. We all need to acknowledge we live in a political environment and there’s never a shortage of political drama. So let’s be adults and talk about how local government structures, laws, decisions — and specifically finances — play into political factors. Maybe we’ll get into Oro Valley golf courses, Bisbee plastic bag bans, or how the Justice of the Peace 5 appointment affected the future of Intergovernmental Agreements and revenues.”
Gilligan suggested, “If you don’t know Dan, you’re missing out. He has a great sense of humor and he really enjoys working with, and for, people.”
The topics will cover: economics for local government, local and state budgeting, types and history of budgets, the budget adoption process, government accounting, local government funds, the math behind property taxes, the theory of taxation, local government revenues, special districts and local budget examples
Confirmed speakersJune 5: Stefan Shepherd, Deputy Director, State of Arizona Joint Legislative Budget Committee (JLBC)
June 12: George Hammond, Director, Economic and Business Research Center, University of Arizona.
June 19: yet to be determined
June 26: Victoria Yarborough, Assistant City Manager, Sierra Vista
July 10: Ed Gilligan, County Administrator, Cochise County
The public can join remotely via the link: https://www.cochise.az.gov/finance/budget-webinar.