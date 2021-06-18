Cochise County Sheriff's Office released this video and statement Friday on the Arizona Department of Public Safety shooting incident on June 10.
County releases video of DPS officer-involved shooting incident
-
- Updated
Most Popular
-
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunite in Los Angeles
-
Bicyclist struck on State Route 80 at Lavender Pit dies, police say
-
Travis Scott thanks 'wifey' Kylie Jenner
-
National Bank of Arizona robbed; suspect arrested
-
Cyclist struck by hit-and-run motorist on State Route 80 at pit, driver arrested, police say
-
Police arrest local man on sexual exploitation of a minor charges
-
Life-altering shooting incident shakes Willcox
-
Robert ‘Rusty’ Russell, 68
-
Labor and industry has issued nearly $120 million in unemployment benefits since launch of new Unemployment Compensation (UC) system
-
Feud of the Flames: Residents and first responders reflect on Monument Fire evacuations
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.