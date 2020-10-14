BISBEE — A 3-2 upset by the No. 8 Willcox Cowboys over the No. 3 Bisbee Pumas Tuesday night gave the Cowboys an upper hand in the high school fall season South region race. The teams rematch will happen almost immediately on Thursday in Willcox for the next chapter in a rivalry that Willcox narrowly leads 2-1-2.
State power rankings are also on the line, as only the top eight state teams qualify for the postseason in the beginning of November, and both teams are struggling to stay in the top-eight pending the next power-ranking release.
The visiting Cowboys jumped out to an early lead in Tuesday night’s victory on an Eulises Lara goal in the 28th minute. The 1-0 advantage held through the rest of the first half and the first twenty minutes of the second half before the Pumas earned a penalty kick and tied the contest. Ten minutes later it was Willcox back on top when Lara stroked his second goal in the 72nd minute. Lara’s brilliant night concluded with an insurance goal and 3-1 lead in the 78th minute. The Pumas got one back just one-minute before the contest ended.
Willcox head coach Juan Rodriguez also singled out the performance of defender Johann Rodriguez, who shadowed Bisbee’s brilliant midfielder Zergyo Adame and helped nullify much of his explosiveness.