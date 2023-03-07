Cox Communications will be in Huachuca City Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. to talk about services the company is offering the community.

“Cox Communications is moving ahead with its plans to expand its high-speed internet, telephone, TV and security services to Huachuca this year,” the company said through a press release. “On March 8 from 5 to 7 p.m., Cox leadership and Cochise County and Huachuca City officials will gather at the Huachuca City Community Center to share information about the construction process, Cox services and product offerings that will be available to Huachuca City residents.”

