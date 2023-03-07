Cox Communications will be in Huachuca City Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. to talk about services the company is offering the community.
“Cox Communications is moving ahead with its plans to expand its high-speed internet, telephone, TV and security services to Huachuca this year,” the company said through a press release. “On March 8 from 5 to 7 p.m., Cox leadership and Cochise County and Huachuca City officials will gather at the Huachuca City Community Center to share information about the construction process, Cox services and product offerings that will be available to Huachuca City residents.”
There will be a food truck serving free dinners and giveaways will be handed out at the meeting.
Cox’s decision to bring its services to Huachuca City is applauded by city officials.
“I’m beyond excited that Cox will be providing their full range of services to Huachuca City residents later this year,” said Huachuca City Mayor Johann Wallace. “This meeting is your opportunity to speak with them directly and learn more about what they will be offering to us.”
Huachuca City Town Manager Suzanne Harvey also expressed her excitement.
“These services will improve quality of life for all residents because access to the internet is essential in today’s world,” Harvey said. “High speed internet is also crucial to economic development and for that reason we are absolutely delighted that Cox is bringing hi speed internet services to our community.”
In the last 10 years, Cox has invested more than $19 million in network and product upgrades to deliver some of the most powerful high-speed internet, TV, phone and home security and automations services, as well as such business offerings as its cloud and edge computing services.
