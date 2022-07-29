Purchase Access

BISBEE — The agenda items for the July 26 county Flood Control District meeting were simple enough — approve two grant agreements totaling $1.750 million and a revision for a contract with the U.S. Geological Survey which gave the county a $16,000 refund.

The Cochise County Board of Supervisors acted as the Flood Control District board and the three items were approved by Supervisors Ann English and Peggy Judd, but not Tom Crosby, who again received warnings of Open Meeting Law violations as he strayed from the publicly noticed agenda items.

