BISBEE — The agenda items for the July 26 county Flood Control District meeting were simple enough — approve two grant agreements totaling $1.750 million and a revision for a contract with the U.S. Geological Survey which gave the county a $16,000 refund.
The Cochise County Board of Supervisors acted as the Flood Control District board and the three items were approved by Supervisors Ann English and Peggy Judd, but not Tom Crosby, who again received warnings of Open Meeting Law violations as he strayed from the publicly noticed agenda items.
Crosby brought the validity of the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area into the discussion. However, SPRNCA was not on the agenda and county officials issued a warning to Crosby.
Refund from USGS
USGS reduced the county’s bill for the 2022 fiscal year from $94,305 for the annual services to $77,980, a $16,325 savings. USGS was not able to perform all the tasks in the monitoring project, said Mark Apel, Cochise Conservation and Recharge Network environmental project coordinator.
CCRN is a consortium of members from Fort Huachuca, Sierra Vista, Bisbee, Huachuca City, the Hereford Natural Resource Conservation District and the Nature Conservancy.
The USGS contract provides the hydrological data from monitoring efforts in the Sierra Vista Subwatershed, the San Pedro River and its tributaries, which offer a picture of the health of the aquifer and river.
Apel explained to the board that the data from USGS has provided significant information on the San Pedro River, its tributaries and the aquifer for the past 25 years.
Crosby asked if the monitoring and data collection produced more water.
Apel called it a “pretty rhetorical question,” but, explained the monitoring has produced needed information about the aquifer and the river, which has led to better decision making for projects.
“When we have that knowledge in front of us, we know how to put more water back into the aquifer,” Apel added.
Crosby then asked if the water table was declining and Apel stated it has been decreasing due to drought and over pumping for the last 30 or 40 years.
Judd said, “I am completely in support of collecting data. It does help us. We’re lucky to have so much data going back 25 years. It shows us how much we need to conserve water. I would hate to be making decisions and spending millions of dollars without it. ”
English noted, “We are lucky USGS has the ability to do the monitoring and it isn’t on our shoulders to take on that problem.”
English and Judd approved the revision while Crosby abstained from voting and said he “was not in favor of the agreement at all.”
Bisbee effluent project
Apel also discussed an agreement with the U.S. Army Environmental Command, which provided $250,000 to Fort Huachuca through the Department of Defense’s Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration Program for a concept study for the proposed Bisbee Effluent Recharge Project initiated in 2019.
The county and Bisbee entered a five-year option agreement to purchase a minimum of 200 acre feet annually of effluent from the city's San Jose wastewater treatment plant, he said.
Thanks to the USGS data, CCRN was able to determine a location along the river near the border that would be advantageous to increase the alluvial flow which has declined over the past 10 years, Apel said.
The grant allows the county to move forward with a design concept study as the next step in acquiring right of ways and engineering the pipeline and recharge basins near the river.
The study will estimate the cost of the project including obtaining right of ways. The county is working with Customs and Border Protection to use the Roosevelt Reservation, a federally owned 60-foot-wide swath along the border. The plan is to run a 9-mile pipeline from Bisbee’s San Jose wastewater plant to a location on the river.
Crosby called it a waste of money and said the aquifer “will not be recharged.” He said the SPRNCA was “illegal” and he saw no reason to spend money on it.
“I don’t see how this will make a difference to the fort or the river,” Crosby added. “Why is this a high priority for the fort?”
Apel replied, “Because it will convey the water from where it’s currently being discharged to a point along the river that will be beneficial to the river and sustain flows from the Mexican border north to Palominas bridge on State Route 92.”
Crosby then asked when the aquifer would be recharged and Apel said there was two more years to the agreement with Bisbee. By that time, the project could be in the construction phase. When the project was finished it would benefit the river and the fort.
“I don’t think you know when the aquifer will be recharged or how much it will cost,” countered Crosby. “As I have stated before in reference to the recharge network, in my opinion, the aquifer will not be recharged until the next ice age. Efforts to recharge the aquifer are futile except to recharge an area relative to a postage stamp on a football field. It’s a waste of scarce money on a false promise.
“All of this is dependent on the SPRNCA, which I said today is fraudulent. As to the Bureau of Land Management – prove your jurisdiction. So all of the threats against the fort, all of the biological opinions, court cases and so on are based on the existence of the SPRNCA, which should not be there.”
English said, “Those are your opinions. We have a relationship with Fort Huachuca as our biggest economic driver. The fort is dependent on the stability of the San Pedro River. That wasn’t our choice. Congress established it. So, our efforts are to keep the fort in a good position, because Congress says there is a relationship between the fort and the San Pedro River. We try to help in any way we can to prevent the water situation from becoming a problem.”
Crosby voted no, with English and Judd voting in favor of the agreement.
Bella Vista/Coyote
As part of the Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration Program challenge for 2022, Fort Huachuca Sentinel Landscape submitted a proposal that included the CCRN’s Bella Vista/Coyote Wash project.
The $1.5 million grant from REPI will allow the county to complete this project with a greater than 60% reduction in previous projections of construction costs, thereby freeing up Flood Control District funding for other flood control projects in the county, Apel said. The FCD committed $500,000 as a match for this grant.
Fort Huachuca was one of 13 installations from around the country awarded REPI funding for projects, he continued. This will allow the county to proceed with the final design, permitting and construction of the project.
It will join other county projects, like Horseshoe Draw and the Palominas Recharge Project, in slowing water enough to allow some percolation into the ground while helping to prevent massive flood flows to the river and stop erosion. This could be from downward gravity flow or through means of injection wells that would put water directly into the aquifer.
Apel pointed out the county is a member of the Sentinel Landscape, which has a goal to protect grasslands, working ranches and farming around the fort because it is seen as a buffer against heavy development which could impact the fort.
Apel noted, “It’s exciting news.”
Judd stated, “We’re fortunate we have the Sentinel Landscape project to preserve the fort and protect our economy and ranching and agriculture and forests to sustain our economy. This is not just for the fort. Agriculture is a big part our economy. These grants are helping to improve all of the economy, not just the fort."
Crosby said, “My primary motive for pointing out the discrepancies in the origination of the SPRNCA is to protect Fort Huachuca. I would add that not only does the SPRNCA lack the document of jurisdiction, it is not found listed in state law … ”
Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney Christine Roberts interrupted Crosby, saying, “I believe the direction of Supervisor Crosby’s comment are going beyond the scope of the noticed discussion. Any further comments may be a violation of OML (Open Meeting Law). The scope is the approval of grant for the Bella Vista/Coyote wash project and not about the validity of the SPRNCA.”
Crosby then attempted to hand Roberts a copy of the OML and asked her to tell him exactly what words he said violate exactly what statute.
Roberts said, “I am quite familiar with the OML and know these statutes. That’s why I’m warning you that the comments you are making about the validity of the SPRNCA are outside the scope of this agenda item as noticed.”
“That’s not good enough,” countered Crosby and he asked her to state the statutes which he was violating.
Roberts stated, “I’ve given you the warning. I am quite familiar with OML violations. As you know I am an attorney and I am telling you the item is about a grant being awarded. You have presented a discussion and gave your colleagues on the board a handout providing many reasons you think the SPRNCA shouldn’t exist. That’s a different topic and was not noticed.”
County Administrator Richard Karwaczka as well told Crosby his statements could be in violation of the state’s Open Meeting Law and could result in a fine or removal from office.
“In order to limit the county’s liability, I would request acknowledgement of the warning given by the county attorney and me before any further comments are made,” he noted.
Crosby replied, “I acknowledge the warning. I will proceed with my comments because what I am discussing is the agenda item. Your overly narrow interpretation is merely an attempt to quell my voice.”
Roberts cautioned him yet again about violating OML.
Crosby then said since Roberts could not provide the statute wording regarding his violation, “I will say paragraph eight states, ‘Agendas under this section shall list the specific matters to be discussed, considered or decided at a meeting, the public body may discuss and make decision only on matters listed on the agenda, and' …”
Roberts cut him off and stated, “You have just proved my point. The validity of the SPRNCA is not listed on the agenda.”
Crosby continued the statute, “And other matters related hereto.”
English said her decision as chairwoman was “you have overreached on this and brought in an issue that you feel is relevant, but the board did not. It was not on the agenda.”
English and Judd approved the award. Crosby did not.