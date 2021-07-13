BENSON — A cyclist with ties to Southeastern Arizona has died from injuries he received after the driver of a pickup truck slammed into a group of people participating in a Show Low bike race on June 19.
Jeremy Barrett, 58, was the general manager and president of Apache Nitrogen Products Inc. and an avid cyclist.
He died of his injuries in a Flagstaff hospital on Saturday, Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves said Monday.
Seven cyclists were seriously injured when Shawn Michael Chock, 36, sped his pickup truck into a crowd gathered for the annual 58-mile Bike the Bluff race in Show Low.
Chock was indicted on nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count each of fleeing an accident and unlawful flight. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in Navajo County Superior Court. In the wake of Barrett’s death, it’s likely more charges will be filed, according to Navajo County Attorney Brad Carlyon.
“Once we have received all the law enforcement reports, we will review to determine if any new charges are appropriate to bring,” Carlyon said.
Barrett’s family released the following statement.
“On July 10th, our dear youngest brother Jeremy succumbed to his injuries sustained in the June 19th Bike the Bluff incident. Jeremy fought bravely, enduring multiple resuscitations and extensive surgeries for massive internal injuries and broken bones.”
Barrett’s 90-year-old mother, a brother and his girlfriend were at his bedside to bid him farewell, the statement said.
The mother traveled alone from Zimbabwe to visit her youngest son. In addition, two other sons have traveled to Arizona from Africa to support her.
Through the statement, the family reported being “horrified to hear that the perpetrator of this shocking event is a repeat offender with a string of crimes to his name, and was behind the wheel again.”
The family went on to thank the medical team at Flagstaff Medical Center Surgical ICU for the “professional, tireless and compassionate care” that Barrett received. The family also thanked Apache Nitrogen Products and the cycling community for outpouring support and acts of kindness.
Barrett was well-known among cyclists for his willingness to welcome new riders and host bicyclists who were training in Southern Arizona.
“He was selfless,” said Joey Luliano, president of the Arizona Bicycle Racing Association. “I was told that while the paramedics were working on him, he was asking how his friends were, and if they were OK.”
For the past 10 years, Barrett has served as general manager and president of Apache Nitrogen Products, an ammonium nitrate-based production facility located in St. David.
Lyndon Denton, a retired Apache Nitrogen senior manager, provided the following statement about Barrett and his role in the organization.
“Jeremy was a very talented man, with strong technical skills and the interest and ability to develop long-term relationships,” Denton said. “He will certainly be missed. My heart and prayers are with his family."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.