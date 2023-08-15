BISBEE — Cochise County has an appointment to the Arizona Commission on the Arts and Bisbee resident Ash Dahlke could not be happier.
Dahlke said she was notified of the opening on the ACA and applied for it.
BISBEE — Cochise County has an appointment to the Arizona Commission on the Arts and Bisbee resident Ash Dahlke could not be happier.
Dahlke said she was notified of the opening on the ACA and applied for it.
“The arts are my passion,” she said. “I am delighted to have been appointed.”
ACA funds grants and Dahlke hopes the Legislature will add to the budget that was cut from 2008 to 2012 to promote the arts.
Dahlke said the ACA membership was mostly made of people from Maricopa County.
“Now, Gov. Hobbs is reaching out to others across the state,” she said.
Gov. Katie Hobbs made the appointment public on Aug. 10 with the intent to bring more rural locations to the table.
Hobbs said, “I am committed to ensuring Arizona’s diverse communities and cultures have a voice on the arts commission. These appointees, who all come from different backgrounds and regions within our state, will each bring with them their own unique perspective.”
The four new appointees greatly expand geographic representation on the 15–member board, noted ACA member Steve Conroy.
“We're very excited to have Cochise County representation on the board,” he said.
The ACA receives and administers funds from the “state and the National Endowment for the Arts and directs this funding to programs that contribute to the growth and stabilization of the arts, enhance student learning, nurture and develop artists’ craft and skills, preserve the rich traditions of Arizona communities and encourage participation by residents of all ages and abilities,” according to its website.
Dahlke is a mixed media artist and educator and serves as the 2D Instructor of Art and Curator of the Union Gallery on the Cochise College Douglas campus.
She received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Painting and Drawing from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2015 and then went on to get a Masters of Fine Arts in Painting from the University of Arizona in 2019.
Dahlke’s work has been exhibited at the University of Arizona Museum of Art, Museum of Contemporary Art in Tucson, Tubac Center of the Arts and The Land With No Name.
She is also a volunteer programmer at KBRP 96.1, Bisbee’s community radio station, and previously served on the board of Border Arts Corridor, a local arts nonprofit that serves the communities of Douglas and Agua Prieta, Sonora.
Also joining the ACA were Regina Ortega-Leonardi from Globe, Pats Shriver from Flagstaff and Kyung-Lim Turrell from Coconino County.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.