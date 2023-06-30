BISBEE — An important project is now inked in the books, as the Biden Administration announced funding for the road expansion and upgrade planned for Davis Road from U.S. Route 80 to Central Highway.
It was one of five community led infrastructure projects approved in Arizona as part of the administration’s Investing in America Agenda which totaled over $60 billon.
This year, the program funds more than $2.2 billion for projects in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and two territories, according to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a press release.
“Under the grant program as expanded under the president’s infrastructure law, it supports communities of all sizes, with half of the fiscal year 2023 funding going to rural areas and the other half to urban areas,” said Buttigeg.
The grants are part of President Joe Biden’s plan to “grow the American economy from the bottom up and middle-out — from rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure, to driving over $470 billion in private sector manufacturing and clean energy investments in the U.S., to creating good-paying jobs and building a clean–energy economy that will combat climate change and make our communities more resilient, he continued.
“Using the funds in the infrastructure law, we are helping communities in every state across the country realize their visions for new infrastructure projects," said Buttigeg. This round of grants is helping create a new generation of good–paying jobs in rural and urban communities alike, with projects whose benefits will include improving safety, fighting climate change, advancing equity, strengthening our supply chain, and more.”
Seventy percent of the grants are going to projects in regions defined as Areas of Persistent Poverty or a Historically Disadvantaged Community.
U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema were backers of both the port expansion in Douglas and the Davis Road expansion and helped obtain the $2,057,500 grant award.
It will be used for the completion of the preliminary engineering and National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) planning for an approximate 22–mile segment of Davis Road, a major east-west connector that serves as a key commercial freight route in an area expected to see heavier traffic from the new commercial port of entry. The new port will make it easier for transport traffic to pass through the border crossing and will relieve the city from semi–tractor trailers passing through the town of 16,513 people.
Supervisor Ann English, who represents Douglas, thanked Kelly and Sinema and said, “Planning is important in order for us to be ready when grants are available for construction.
“Traffic grows on Davis all the time, especially wide heavy loads. This makes passenger traffic more at risk and slows travel. We expect the commercial port opening will add significant traffic on their way to I-10.
Supervisor Peggy Judd stated, “It is very exciting to be able to access our federal tax dollars for projects like David Road. Our roads have always been a priority for me. This road is used very much by state, federal and international traffic. All those who worked on this project are greatly appreciated.”
According to Jane Montgomery, county public information officer, “The concept plan will be designed to enhance the resiliency of the area’s roadway infrastructure and reduce fatalities by creating a safe and accessible corridor. It will provide improved benefits and connections to a historically disadvantaged portion of the county.”
The improved road will accommodate the heavier weights and frequency of travel needed to support the movement of goods and people from the international border through Cochise County when the port opens in 2028.
The new four lane highway will also include remediation of the areas prone to flooding during the monsoon.
Jackie Watkins, Director of Engineering and Natural Resources, said “The County is excited to receive this grant for preliminary design on Phase 2 of Davis Road, from Central Highway to State Route 80.”
The county already has plans for Phase 1 which will widen Davis Road from U.S Route 191 to Central Highway.
Watkins noted, “The broader project to widen and re-surface Davis Road is a multi–year commitment which will be completed in several stages, with this step making more progress towards a robust route which will complement the new commercial port of entry when it opens as well as providing improved access for local traffic.”