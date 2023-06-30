BISBEE — An important project is now inked in the books, as the Biden Administration announced funding for the road expansion and upgrade planned for Davis Road from U.S. Route 80 to Central Highway.

It was one of five community led infrastructure projects approved in Arizona as part of the administration’s Investing in America Agenda which totaled over $60 billon.

