The Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) program offers specialized employment services to job seekers with disabilities like Sierra Vista resident Sam* to help them obtain employment and achieve self-sufficiency.
Just three years ago, Sam enjoyed working long days at Fort Huachuca. She took pride in her strong work ethic and ability to work long hours. Then suddenly, Sam awoke one morning with the alarming realization that she was unable to move. She later learned that she had suffered a brain stem infarction, known as a brain stem stroke.
The stroke left Sam unable to stand for long periods of time or speak clearly without holding her head with her hands. She often experienced a loss of balance and involuntary movements causing her to depend on a walker. The impact forced Sam to give up her former life and she soon lost her home, job and confidence. She moved in with her sister and brother-in-law and felt like a burden.
Two and a half years later, Sam's sister and brother-in-law were going to be transferred to Germany, which would leave her homeless in just a few short months. She decided to find a job but felt discouraged, saying that she felt her disability and age were not desirable attributes to employers.
Nevertheless, Sam sought support from the DES VR program in Sierra Vista. Sam's VR counselor, Charity Kerr, recognized her skills and believed that she had a lot to offer the workplace and her community. She suggested that Sam consider a job in the mental health field, which would require some preparation, but Sam agreed to try.
Sam completed a trial work assessment with flying colors and went on to receive Work Adjustment Training. After a few weeks, Sam's stamina increased, and she felt ready to seek competitive integrated employment.
Sam applied for a part-time position as a Recovery Aide and was ecstatic when she was immediately called for an interview. She completed some required assessments and was offered the job. Overjoyed, Sam told her VR Counselor that she was happy to have an income again and to be on the road to independence. She loves her job, has found housing and is eagerly working up to full-time employment. Sam realizes now that she does have a lot to offer.
DES and ARIZONA@WORK provide Arizona's job seekers and employers with no-cost employment services to strengthen Arizona's workforce. To learn more about the DES VR program, visit des.az.gov/vr.
