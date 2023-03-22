DHS girls tennis gives new coach first win

DOUGLAS − Douglas High School’s new girls tennis coach Angelica Sologuren picked up her first win Monday, March 20, when the Bulldogs shut out the Tucson Desert View Jaguars 9-0 at the DHS tennis courts.
Junior Ximena Lizarraga, playing No. 1 singles for Douglas, won her match 6-1, 6-4.
Sophomore Carolina Badilla, playing No. 2 singles, was a 6-2, 6-1 winner.
Junior Tamara Reyes and sophomore Scarlett Fu won their No. 3 and No. 5 singles matches by identical scores of 6-0, 6-0.
Sophomore Paulina Flores, playing No. 4 singles, was a 6-2, 6-0 winner and freshman Katya Hernandez, playing No. 6 singles, was a 6-4, 6-2 winner.
Reyes and Badilla won their No. 1 doubles match 8-1; Lizarraga and Flores were 8-3 winners at No. 2 doubles and Fu and Hernadez closed out the match with an 8-0 win at No. 3 doubles.
Next up for the Douglas girls and boys tennis teams is a home match Thursday, March 23, against the St. David Tigers.
Douglas boys top Desert View 3-0
The Douglas boys tennis team won its match Monday 3-0 after Desert View showed up with just two players.
Lleyten Angulo, playing No. 1 singles for Douglas, was a 6-2, 6-2 winner.
Mariano Murrieta, playing No. 2 singles for the Bulldogs, posted a 6-0, 6-0 win.
Murrieta and Sebastian McGrew won the doubles match 8-0.
