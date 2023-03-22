DHS girls tennis gives new coach first win

Douglas' Ximena Lizarraga returns a serve in her No. 1 singles match Monday in Douglas.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS − Douglas High School’s new girls tennis coach Angelica Sologuren picked up her first win Monday, March 20, when the Bulldogs shut out the Tucson Desert View Jaguars 9-0 at the DHS tennis courts.

Junior Ximena Lizarraga, playing No. 1 singles for Douglas, won her match 6-1, 6-4.

