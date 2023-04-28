Located in the up and coming West End District and across the street from Fort Huachuca, the Best Western Plus Sun Canyon is Sierra Vista's newest hotel. Our beautiful property features state of the art technology and upgrades at every turn to include Cloud 9 pillowtop mattresses and high-speed wired and wireless internet.
Tags
Better than a comments section
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
✔ A site just for our local community
✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation
✔ Free for everyone
Join the community
What's NABUR?
Most Popular
-
Tombstone West End Brewing opens up in Sierra Vista’s revitalized West End
-
Bisbee softball forfeits state playoff game to Benson
-
Threatening invasive weed this way may come
-
Andrea Barallardos named the 2023 Cochise County Teacher of the Year
-
Douglas ARC holds its prom
-
Bartelsmeyer approved as new county elections director
-
ADOT may reimburse you for pothole damage on SR 90, 92
-
Cochise College faculty members honored by national organization
-
Welfare check sparked Tombstone shooting incident, marshal's office says
-
Supervisors, county recorder face injunction to halt May jail district election
Most Popular
-
Tombstone West End Brewing opens up in Sierra Vista’s revitalized West End
-
Bisbee softball forfeits state playoff game to Benson
-
Threatening invasive weed this way may come
-
Andrea Barallardos named the 2023 Cochise County Teacher of the Year
-
Douglas ARC holds its prom
-
Bartelsmeyer approved as new county elections director
-
ADOT may reimburse you for pothole damage on SR 90, 92
-
Cochise College faculty members honored by national organization
-
Welfare check sparked Tombstone shooting incident, marshal's office says
-
Supervisors, county recorder face injunction to halt May jail district election