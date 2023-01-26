COCHISE COUNTY — Years ago Cochise County established a special amendment which allowed people to build their own homes at a reduced cost of building permits with fewer inspections as long as the property’s zoning designation was RU-4, one home per four acres.

The idea was the owner builder opt out plan could offer people a home building option to use alternative building methods and do the construction by themselves or with contractors. At the time, county officials saw the option as a potential propagator to boost the population of rural areas.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?