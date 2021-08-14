TOMBSTONE — Wearing a long black coat and sporting a mustache, 10-year-old Parker Jones was in Tombstone Saturday as a Doc Holliday look alike.
Parker, along with his two younger brothers, Conner and Ryder, and sister, Emma, were in town for the fifth annual Doc Holli-Days celebration. All four children decked out in Old West attire in honor of the notorious hard-drinking, gambling, sharpshooting dentist who participated in the OK Corral gunfight.
“We came here from Queen Creek,” said Parker. “It was a long drive, but we wanted to get dressed up and see Tombstone.”
The children were accompanied by their parents, Steve and Ashley Jones, who said they enjoy Old West history and are intrigued with Tombstone’s rip-roaring past.
“We plan to participate in the walkdown and other activities the town is holding in Doc Holliday’s honor,” Steve Jones said.
Another youngster, 9-year-old Wyatt Carter, shares Holliday’s birthday, which happened to fall on Saturday.
“We drove here from Buckeye for Doc Holliday’s birthday, because it’s the same day as mine,” Carter announced. “He was born 170 years ago today.”
Doc Holli-Days, an annual event organized by Sherry Rudd, got its start in 2017 in celebration of Holliday’s life and the 1993 hit movie “Tombstone.” Actor Val Kilmer, who played Holliday in the film, participated in the town’s first Doc Holli-Days celebration, which drew a huge crowd.
“Val (Kilmer) wanted to return to Tombstone for the second Doc Holli-Days event, but couldn’t make it because of an illness.” Rudd said. “He did return to Tombstone for a second visit during the town’s Helldorado Days celebration.”
Other actors that have made appearances for Doc Holli-Days include Dennis Quaid, Billy Zane, Joanna Pacula and Michael Biehn.
On Saturday, Biehn was busy posing for photos and signing autographs at Vintage Cowgirls, one of Tombstone’s shops along Allen Street. Biehn played Johnny Ringo in the 1993 movie, who died at the hands of Doc Holliday in a gun duel.
Biehn will be in town again on Sunday at Vintage Cowgirls.
Country singer Aaron Tippin was part of Tombstone’s Saturday lineup, slated to perform at Old Tombstone Western Theme Park Saturday night.
“We’re here for the Aaron Tippin concert,” said Sue Nelson, who made the trip from northeastern Arizona. “I’m here with my daughter Margaret (Sepulveda) and granddaughter Amity (Blackmore). We love Tombstone and come here about twice a year for different events.”
Jason Peterson, who describes himself as a “hardcore Doc Holliday fan” said the movie “Tombstone” stands out as his favorite western.
“Val Kilmer was absolutely phenomenal in that movie, and I’m glad the town of Tombstone holds this event in honor of the movie and Doc Holliday’s colorful role in Tombstone’s history,” Peterson said.
Social media comedian Josh Pray also was in town, making the rounds and enjoying Tombstone’s Old West feel.
“Josh has been visiting the shops and saloons and seems to be having a good time,” Rudd said.
While Tombstone’s Saturday morning crowd was a bit smaller than what the town has experienced in past Doc Holli-Days event weekends, Rudd was not disappointed with the turnout.
“I think any event we hold in August that brings people to Tombstone is a success,” she said. “Josh Pray is here and people are enjoying meeting him. People have been lining up to talk to Michael Biehn, and Aaron Tippin is here. We’ve already sold 500 tickets for his show, which will bring a nice-sized late crowd into town.”
Doc Holli-Days festivities continue through Sunday.
For information about events, go to www.theannualdochollidays.com.