BISBEE — With large, plastic tubs of merchandise waiting to be put on racks and shelves, Paul “Doc” and Katie Dougherty were busy last week hanging some of their tie–dyed creations in anticipation of opening a new shop in Bisbee sometime this month.
Doc’s Dyes, located on Subway Street not only will feature their popular tie-dyed clothes for the family, but will also showcase art by local talent.
Normally, they work the craft fair circuit, but with COVID–19 shutting down such outdoor events, they set up at the Bisbee Farmers Market and did sell some of their tie–dyed clothing at another Bisbee store.
Now, with plenty of community support behind them, the couple, who have been married for 15 years, decided to take a chance and start their own shop.
“We decided it was the next logical step,” said Katie.
Doc chimed in, “The reward is worth the risk.”
They offer a wide selection of tie–dyed bandanas, t-shirts, dresses in adult, children’s and youth sizes and even onesies for infants.
It all started while Katie was a third grade teacher at Greenway Elementary School and she made up some tie-dyed t-shirts for her students for a field trip. The many compliments and requests for shirts led them to start the Doc’s Dyes in 2016, just a year after they moved to Bisbee.
Doc retired from the U.S. Army after 20 years of service as a master sergeant, which took him from coast to coast across the U.S. including Hawaii and across the ocean to South Korea, and they settled in Bisbee in 2015.
Katie is a Bisbee native and the daughter of Richard Penick, better known as artist Concrete Dick.
“I never thought after 20 years in the Army I would be doing this,” laughed Doc.
They selected a fine quality fabric for their clothing line in vivid to subdued colors cast from a library of 64 colors. And, these days, the chance of fading or colors running is a thing of the past.
Katie explained they use both the wet and ice tie–dye methods to create unique patterns and flows in the fabrics.
“The ice method takes about 24 hours,” she said. “And we do about 20 pieces at a time. Before we’re done, each piece will have been handled four to seven times.”
Doc added, “It’s a very hands on process.”
In the ice method of tie–dyeing, a wet shirt is folded or scrunched or tied off with rubber bands. Then ice is placed over the shirt and different colored dyes are sprinkled over the ice. As the ice melts, the different dyes blend together and run through the fabric creating unusual patterns and hues.
The dresses are all ice tie–dyed, Katie added.
In addition to their clothing, they will be offering local artists the chance to showcase their work in the small shop.
“We want to build a co–op of creative individuals and make unique, quality art accessible to a wide variety of people,” said Katie.
They have reached out to a glass artist, a jeweler, a potter and painter. A fabric artist may be added. A few of the artists are military retirees, said Doc.
Of course, Penick’s gargoyles and other concrete art will be featured there as well, Katie added.
Now that cooler temperatures are on the way, a stack of long sleeved t–shirts size small to 3XXX will be added to the stock.
Though they hope to be open on Oct. 15, there is still some work and an inspection to be done.
Doc said he wants to see the shop open by his birthday, Oct. 21.
They are planning a grand opening for early November.