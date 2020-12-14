WHETSTONE — A new Dollar General store at 2295 N. Highway 90 in Whetstone held its soft opening Monday, with shoppers providing positive comments about the store's floor plan, displays and selection.
“I like the new store’s set up,” said Whetstone resident Jeff Woolard. “It flows well, seems very well stocked — especially for a brand new store — and the staff is friendly and helpful. I’m glad for the convenience of a Dollar General this close to home without having to run to Huachuca City or Sierra Vista for last minute items.”
Built by Lechner Construction, Inc. out of Tucson, the 9,100-square-foot building is on a 1.7-acre parcel located at the southwest corner of Sunset Road and Highway 90.
Through an email from Dollar General Corporation Public Relations representative Angela Petkovic — which was sent while the store was still under construction — the building provides approximately 7,200-square-feet of sales floor space.
“Our customers are at the center of all that we do, and meeting customers’ needs is Dollar General’s top priority when choosing store locations,” Petkovic stated through the email. “In selecting store sites, we take a number of factors into consideration, carefully evaluating each potential new store location to ensure we can continue to meet our customers’ price, value and selection needs.”
Petkovic said Dollar General stores strive to provide customers with affordable options in areas with limited options.
“I like the selection they have, and how open this particular store is,” said Carmen Westerly, a Tucson resident who stopped into the store while on her way to visit friends in Sierra Vista. “Because the building is new, it’s fresh and bright and much more open than most Dollar Generals I’ve been to. It’s easy to find things.”
Huachuca City resident Randy Keeling, whose son works at the new store, stopped by to see what it was like inside and purchased a few items while there.
"I was impressed with the organization of the store and availability of the merchandise,” he said. “I like the parking there, and the store’s open floor plan. It’s nicer than the majority of the Dollar Generals I’ve been in.”
While the store plans to have a grand opening, a date has not been announced. Daily hours are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.